Will Hobbs finally joined Team Taz a few weeks ago on AEW Dynamite. Following the match between Team Taz and the team of Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin, Brian Cage and Ricky Starks continued the beatdown. Will Hobbs came out with a steel chair and it looked like Hobbs had come out to make the save. Instead, he turned on Cody Rhodes and hit him with the steel chair, aligning himself with Team Taz.

Team Taz once again laid a beatdown on Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin last week on Dynamite, also taking out Arn Anderson and Dustin Rhodes. As Will Hobbs was about to hit Cody Rhodes with the FTW title belt, the lights went out and Sting came out to make his AEW debut, chasing away Team Taz.

Will Hobbs on his reaction to Sting's AEW debut

Team Taz's latest member Will Hobbs was a guest on Busted Open Radio recently. During the interview, Hobbs was asked about 'The Icon' Sting's AEW debut. Hobbs put his on-screen rivalry aside and spoke about how happy he was to see Sting, calling the moment 'unreal'. Hobbs then opened up about how he'd grown up watching Sting:

I’m very happy. S**t shocked the hell out of me. It was almost unreal. I’m standing there like, ‘Oh my God, oh my God.’ I felt like I almost was like an out of body experience. Growing up watching Sting over the years, when I saw him come out, I was like, ‘We gotta bounce.’ That shit was just unexpected…..it almost sounded like it was a full arena. I’m yelling ‘Oh my God!’ and I could barely hear myself. That was the loudest I have ever heard that place. H/T: 411Mania

Later on in the interview, Will Hobbs also spoke about what he's learned from Taz.

Moments. Slowing down. Being real. Whatever I put out there, the fans are gonna feel it. They’re gonna know if I’m throwing some bulls**t at them. If I’m being real and being me, people are gonna feel it. I’ve been a Taz fan for years, and the way he did his promos – you can feel this stuff. H/T: 411Mania

Sting is set to appear on next week's AEW Dynamite where he will speak for the first time since his debut last Wednesday. The Icon has reportedly signed a multiple-year deal with AEW.