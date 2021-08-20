"I had just got laid off from work" - Will Hobbs shares his inspirational story about how he signed with AEW

AEW star 'Powerhouse' Will Hobbs recently joined Renee Paquette on her podcast Oral Sessions. Hobbs, an integral part of Team Taz on AEW television, opened up about how he signed with the promotion.

Speaking on Oral Sessions, Will Hobbs revealed that when QT Marshall first contacted him, he thought someone was "messing" with him. He also revealed Cody Rhodes' role in him signing with AEW:

"I actually started off training at APW, which is All Pro Wrestling, here in the Bay Area, and Cody did a show at the Cow Palace. So that's where I first met Cody. Then I ran into Cody at a couple more Bay Area shows. He got pretty tight with the owner and promoter of the company and then out of nowhere, I get a text from QT Marshall and I looked at my phone, read it and let it sit for two hours because I thought somebody was messing with me. I had just got laid off from work and thought that somebody was messing with me and I responded back and that was it." Hobbs revealed

Will Hobbs had gotten laid off from his job a few months before his wrestling journey began, which turned out to be a blessing in disguise. Hobbs revealed that he had even been turned down by a couple of fast-food chains:

"I got laid off in March and I didn't go to APW until July and my daughter was born in May. So it was like man, what am I going to do but I gotta do whatever to put food on the table. A couple of fast food chains wouldn't even hire me like, wouldn't call me back so I was like... I had some money saved up which helped out but eventually if you keep using your savings it's going to run out and that's what I don't want to happen." Hobbs said

Will Hobbs' journey in AEW

Will Hobbs made his AEW debut on Dark in 2020 and quickly impressed the wrestling world. He was a part of the Casino Battle Royale at All Out 2020, impressing higher-ups in AEW, including Tony Khan.

AEW signed Will Hobbs to a contract soon after All Out and he made the save on then AEW World Champion Jon Moxley on Dynamite soon after. In November 2020, Hobbs turned heel, striking Cody Rhodes with the FTW Championship belt before joining and becoming an integral part of Team Taz.

Edited by Vedant Jain