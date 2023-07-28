Will Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) make it to AEW All In for a dream match? Latest report on her status

Former WWE women's champion, Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks), could be pulled out of a potential match reportedly being planned for the AEW All In event according to the latest report.

With the All In event in Wembley being less than a month away, the anticipation of fans continues to rise. Meanwhile, no matches have been announced as of yet, and fans are unsure how things could play out for AEW's biggest event up until now.

Meanwhile, there is an update on the status of former WWE women's champion and current NJPW star Mercedes Mone. Mone has been out of action due to an injury for quite some time now. Furthermore, she even missed the Forbidden Door PPV due to being injured.

As per the latest report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW higher-ups are currently planning for a women's Blood and Guts match for the Wembley event, and Mercedes Mone was also slated to be a part of the match, but it seems uncertain due to injury concerns.

"Although Tony Khan was very negative about a women’s Blood & Guts match, the idea of The Outcasts, largely to get Saraya on the show in a match, in a major gimmick match like that, would make the show special. The Outcasts would need two partners and Mercedes Mone would fit but she was still on crutches last week so may not be able to make it. That match would be a bigger deal than a title match," the report stated.

Popular AEW star also wants a match with Mercedes Mone at All In

Mercedes Mone is one of the prominent names in the realm of women's wrestling today. Regardless of the promotion, every female wrestler has her name on the list of dream opponents.

Recently, former AEW women's champion Britt Baker also showed interest in facing Mone during an interview with Not Just Football:

"There is a very famous female wrestler, who used to go by the name of Sasha Banks, now she’s Mercedes Mone. She is on the circuit. She got injured, but when she heals up, I think anyone and everyone wants to see her in some capacity all over the wrestling scene. She’s not in WWE anymore so she can do whatever she wants."

However, only time will tell when Mercedes will be able to return to action after healing from the injury and when fans could get to see her in the ring with some of the bests in AEW.

