Will the Suspended AEW star's return cause more problems for Tony Khan? Wrestling legend says it won't happen

A suspended former AEW champion is rumored to make his return after months, and the wrestling veteran opens up on whether it will be a problem for Tony Khan.

The suspended AEW star in question is Jack Perry. Perry has been off TV ever since his alleged backstage altercation at the All In PPV and was later suspended indefinitely by Tony Khan for his actions. The former FTW Champion took a direct shot at CM Punk during his match on the zero-hour.

Meanwhile, it's been a few months since Perry has been out of action, and fans have been expecting his suspension to be lifted soon. Furthermore, fans are also worried whether he will cause a problem for Tony Khan after returning.

Former WCW veteran Konnan shed light on the rumored AEW return of Jack Perry and explained why he wouldn't be a problem for the company President, Tony Khan, while speaking on the K'100 podcast:

"I don't think he would be a problem — 'caused the guy [fan] asked if he would be a problem coming back — I don't think he'd be a problem 'cause I met him, he's a nice laidback guy, But, you know, you're not gonna get punked out of the dressing room, and he pushed back when he was pressed. Punk punked him out and he was like, 'F**k you,' and did that on TV." [H/T: WrestlingINC]

Konnan also explained how Tony Khan should handle Jack Perry after his AEW return

There have been many speculations regarding how AEW higher-ups and TK should book Jack Perry amid his expected return. Konnan came up with his idea of how he would use Perry to generate heat:

"I would keep him as a heel, he showed some personality and I would definitely put that hot butter on a breakfast toast Anna Jay with him as the new power couple and I would just say, 'I've got the baddest bi*ch and she acts like she knows that she's the baddest bi*ch.' That's heat."

Henceforth, only time will tell when Jack Perry finally makes his return and in which role. All in all, it'll be interesting to see how the audience reacts to the former Jungle Boy's return.