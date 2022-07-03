"Do whatever is asked and make it work" - William Regal comments on 3-time champion's current role in WWE

Former NXT and current Blackpool Combat Club Manager William Regal has shared his thoughts on veteran star Natalya's role in WWE.

After making her main roster debut in 2008, Natalya went on to win the Divas Championship, SmackDown Women's Championship, and Women's Tag Team Titles.

She played a big role in developing the women's revolution in WWE and helped many young performers get over with the fans. She has recently worked with NXT 2.0's Cora Jade, Tatum Paxley, Nikkita Lyonn, Lash Legend, and Aliyah on SmackDown.

On the latest episode of the Gentleman Villain podcast, William Regal looked back to an NXT TakeOver match in 2014 between Natalya and then-rookie Charlotte Flair. The latter defeated Nattie to become the NXT Women's Champion.

Discussed how Natalya has evolved, the AEW personality explained that the SmackDown star now has a similar role to what he had in WWE. He professed that the former Hart Dynasty member has the job to "make people" and "do whatever is asked."

"Her role has become very much what my role was, which was to make people and be a good pro and do whatever you are asked to do. And you have to be, you can't be selfish when you do that. You have to know what you are doing and you have to do whatever is asked and make it work and make people and be a good pro. She is a great pro," Regal said. (1:01 - 1:45)

Flair has become one of the greatest stars in pro wrestling and has won 15 women's championships so far. Meanwhile, Natalya has recently been feuding with Ronda Rousey over the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Ronda Rousey made Natalya tap out at WWE Money in the Bank

The Queen of Harts took on Ronda Rousey in a singles bout for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Money in the Bank.

In the match's final moments, Natalya applied a sharpshooter to the Baddest Woman on the Planet, but the latter countered and applied the ankle lock. The Queen of Hart was forced to tap out, handing Rousey the win.

However, Ronda's delight did not last long as Liv Morgan cashed in on her Money in the Bank contract after the match. Morgan, who won the MITB briefcase earlier in the show, became the new SmackDown Women's Champion after she pinned Rousey with a roll-up.

As far as Natalya is concerned, it remains to be seen how the promotion will book her in the upcoming days. She could challenge the new women's champion or continue to work with newer stars to uplift them.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit the Gentleman Villain podcast and give H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Find out the real reason why Sting came to WWE only to lose his debut match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far