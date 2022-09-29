"Needs to update his material" - Former RAW General Manager slams MJF for bringing up personal incidents from his life during AEW Dynamite promo

Former WWE Superstar William Regal has commented on MJF bringing up his personal life on AEW television.

During the September 21st 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, Friedman interrupted Wheeler Yuta and received an insane cheer from the crowd. After referring to the the Blackpool Combat Club as the “Blackpool Cuckold Club” he told the young star to learn how to “pop pills" from William Regal.

Speaking recently on his podcast, Regal explained that he does not care about wrestlers talking about his personal life.

“Do you think I care? I call myself out a thousand times over about what I’ve done with my life. I’ve canned it when I was younger, I’ve proper gone out there and hammered life and got up to all kinds of stuff that you would never get. I had a blast and I was out and then I did some dreadful, awful things."

Regal further mentioned that MJF needs to update his material.

But I’m through it and it’s really, 22 years out of date. He needs to update his material. But I just play into it, it’s a part of me now, William Regal, it’s a part of me that I am this old rouge that has done this and that, whatever it is it plays into this character that I just turn into. Nowadays you can’t really do that, there’s much less room for error. MJF has got something going, he’s figured out whatever it is, he’s got something going.” (H/T - WrestlingInc.com)

William Regal is the manager of the Blackpool Combat Club in AEW

After working with a lot of young talent in WWE, the 54-year-old made his move to AEW in 2022.

His role in the Jacksonville-based promotion is quite similar as he manages the Blackpool Combat Club consisting of Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta. Though Yuta has not enjoyed the amount of success the other three members of the faction have, the 25-year-old has a bright future ahead.

The BCC is arguably the most popular stable in Tony Khan's promotion, with current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley a part of the group.

