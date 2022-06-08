"This is what this group is about" - William Regal comments on the vision of iconic AEW promo

AEW personality William Regal has addressed the iconic promo he cut as part of a video package early last month. The video featured Regal and his Blackpool Combat Club stable beating the tar out of young recruit Wheeler Yuta.

The promo package was released on AEW's official Youtube and social media accounts in the leadup to the May 4th edition of Dynamite. In it, Regal spoke eloquently of the Blackpool Combat Club's love of violence. His words were highlighted by cuts of himself, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson putting Yuta through his paces.

The cinematic promo gained critical acclaim from fans and journalists, enough that a portion of it was aired the next night on Dynamite. In an interview with the Gentleman Villain podcast, Regal gave insight into how the now-famous promo came about:

"We shot that in a very short amount of time. We went to a gym in Dallas, early morning, Bryan Danielson organized. I can't remember the gentleman's name who filmed it. Giancarlo didn't do this. We filmed in a gym with no mats and just wrestled and talked for half an hour or so, maybe more. That was filmed, there was nothing set up, we just trained the way we normally train and showed Wheeler things."

William Regal further explained how the director of the video package wanted to emphasize the scars on Regal's body when putting the promo together:

"I got there and Giancarlo took a photo and said, 'this is what the lighting is going to look like.' I remembered my scar and remembering that scar on my lip, all that three minutes of talk came into my head instantly. That thought of the scar, I thought, 'this is what this group is about,' that led to me talking about the scars we're going to leave [on opponents]." (H/T Fightful).

You can check out the critically-acclaimed promo below:

Will gold be coming to William Regal and the Blackpool Combat Club soon?

In the wake of the announcement that CM Punk will be stepping away from the ring due to injury, attention has turned to the Interim AEW World Championship. William Regal has a big interest in this situation, as Jon Moxley could very well bring some gold to the BCC.

It was announced that Moxley will face the winner of a battle royale match on the June 8th edition of Dynamite, with the winner facing either Hiroshi Tanahashi or Hirooki Goto for the interim title at Forbidden Door later this month.

This is the BCC's second opportunity to bring gold to the stable, given the fact that William Regal has already recruited Wheeler Yuta, the ROH Pure Champion, to his ranks.

Will Regal have another champion on his hands? Only time will tell.

