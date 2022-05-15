"I’m happy to put it over" - William Regal compares AEW star's gimmick to Santino Marella and other WWE veterans

William Regal has compared Danhausen's gimmick to WWE veteran Santino Marella. The former NXT General Manager also explained why he has no problem working alongside comedic wrestlers.

Regal is currently signed to AEW and is part of the Blackpool Combat Club alongside Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Wheeler Yuta.

During an interview with Chris Mueller of B/R, Regal recollected how Vince McMahon asked him to work alongside Vito. He also spoke about helping Santino get his character over with the WWE Universe.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion stated:

“Mr. McMahon brought me into his office once to work with Vito in a dress. And he said, ‘Darren, can you work with this fella? Because I’ve given him this character and nobody else will be able to get it over as you can.’ If you go back and watch, it was me that was supposedly this tough guy getting my head stuck up his dress, selling it for him getting up. If he was on with anyone else, it wasn’t working as well. I did the same with Santino, to make sure his stuff worked well. And I helped him with a lot of stuff, he’ll tell you this. But you’ve got to have the right people with you to put the stuff over."

The Blackpool Combat Club manager continued by mentioning that he is also happy to put Danhausen's gimmick over with the audience. Regal also pointed out how Toru Yano is portraying the role of a comedic wrestler in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

“So, Danhausen is just another person. I go out there and I’m happy to put his stuff over because I know I can get it back if I need it. I’ll put it over and I’ll make it because that’s my job. I’m a professional and my job is to sell the other person I’m on with, because if I do that and they do that for me, then it works. If you work for New Japan, and I have, everybody looks back at the ‘everybody is killing each other days.’ But when you’re on the road, there’s a lot of humorous stuff going on. They have Yano now who does this stuff. It’s always been there, if 1000 guys are doing the comedy at the moment, I’m happy to put it over.”

William Regal recently cleared the air regarding his WWE release

Following his WWE departure, William Regal signed for All Elite Wrestling and made his debut at the Revolution pay-per-view. He has since formed the Blackpool Combat Club, as mentioned above.

During his interview with B/R, Regal cleared the air regarding his WWE release, as he said:

“People ask me ‘well you just been let go from WWE.’ Well yeah. I had a job there for 21 years. What have I got to say that’s bad about WWE? And any of these horror stories people hear about, I didn’t have any of them. I had an incredible run on the main roster with the understanding that I walked in, you know I don’t count the first time I was there because I can’t remember it, and that’s on me. (...) I’ve lived a charmed life. So what have I got to knock?” (H/T - WrestlingInc)

It will be interesting to see how William Regal's stint in All Elite Wrestling plays out considering the veteran's involvement with the Blackpool Combat Club.

Are you enjoying William Regal's run in AEW so far? Sound off in the comment section below!

A WWE Hall of Famer explains the secret behind AJ Styles' success in the company right here.

Edited by Pratik Singh