William Regal discloses unfortunate reason behind his absence from AEW Dynamite last week

Former WWE Superstar William Regal has commented on his absence from last week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

After spending 22 years with the Stamford-based promotion, Regal joined AEW earlier this year. He is the manager of the Blackpool Combat Club, which includes Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli.

Regal has been accompanying the members of his faction during their matches for a long time but last week was different. Both Danielson and Moxley had matches on the show.

In a recent episode of his Gentleman Villain podcast, the former NXT manager revealed that he spent some time with his wife last week. He also mentioned that he will be back performing his duties as the manager of BCC next week.

"A lot of people are probably wondering why I wasn't out there with any of the BCC this week. I was not there because of a family incident and just to take care of my wife for a week. I will be back next week and I was in contact with everybody so we're out to do our thing. That's all I can say, really, because, in our world, everything's good." [H/T to Wrestling Inc.]

William Regal is unfazed about possibly getting fired by AEW

Despite being an integral part of AEW, Regal discussed the formation of NXT UK on the latest episode of his Gentleman Villain podcast.

The 54-year-old, who was instrumental in enhancing WWE's developmental circuit, professed that he was not bothered by the possibility of getting fired by AEW for discussing his "passion project."

"If I get fired from the company I'm working for now for sticking up for them, then so be it. Because 'NXT UK' was a passion project of mine, to give a decent place for British and European talent to get a pipeline so they could go to WWE and have the charmed life that I've had from it. And if they don't like that, they can get stuffed. And if they wanna take me up on that, make sure they know what they're doing," William Regal said.

Apart from working for NXT, Regal was also the General Manager of WWE RAW for a period of time.

