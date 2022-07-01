"He is the perfect heavyweight lion" - William Regal lavishes praise on current WWE champion

Current AEW personality William Regal has given a huge amount of praise to the current WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, formerly known as WALTER.

Many fans had their worries when the former NXT United Kingdom Champion had his name changed from WALTER to Gunther upon arriving in NXT 2.0 and later moved to the main roster.

However, the Austrian has proved all of his doubters wrong and has already enjoyed a successful run on Smackdown. He won the WWE Intercontinental Champion on the June 10th episode of the show by defeating Ricochet.

Speaking on his "Gentleman Villain" podcast, William Regal was asked about the Austrian and what makes him such a special performer. Regal responded by explaining that he knows what he's good at, plays up to it, and does that perfectly.

“Because he knows what he is, and he sticks to what he does best, and he doesn’t expose anything that he doesn’t know," said Regal. "He knows exactly what to do that’s got him to where he got to and he’s the-he had a long time to figure it out, you know I remember him having him on a tryout and he hadn’t figured himself out, and once he figured out WALTER and now Gunther, he is the perfect heavyweight lion.” [34:55-35:40].

The veteran then compared Gunther to a lion and noted that he does what he needs to do at the right time, which makes his major moves even more impactful.

“If you think about the way a lion is, it will just stalk, stalk, just prowl up and down, prowl up and down, it will swat, it will swat if has to. When it has to sprint, it sprints and it kills. If you look at him like that, he’s figured out, he’s perfected how to be a perfect lion. That’s what a really good heavyweight should be.” [39:27-39:51]

Gunther successfully defended the title against Ricochet last week, so he seems practically unstoppable right now.

William Regal's AEW stable gained a European member of their own recently

While Gunther/WALTER may be the best that Austria has to offer, William Regal's Blackpool Combat Club recently picked up one of Switzerland's most renowned stars.

At the recent Forbidden Door pay-per-view, it was revealed that Claudio Castagnoli had not only signed with AEW, but he had also become the newest member of Regal's stable. He joins Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Wheeler Yuta in the group.

Castagnoli has been a huge success so far in AEW, and he's only been there for a week. He defeated NJPW's Zack Sabre Jr. before he picked up the decisive submission in the Blood and Guts match on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite.

The former WWE star is sure to have big things ahead in his AEW career, but what will his future hold? Stay tuned to AEW TV to see it all play out!

