The legendary William Regal to premiere a new podcast

William Regal is one of the biggest names in modern pro wrestling, and he'll soon be lending his decades of experience during a new podcast.

Regal's wrestling career began in 1983 when he debuted in Blackpool at the age of 15. Since then, Regal has been signed to major promotions like WCW and WWF/WWE, with the latter being where modern fans came to know the legend.

A Twitter account created for the podcast Tweeted the following announcement:

"Gentleman Villain: The @RealKingRegal podcast, debuts Thursday June 2nd! Get excited, it’ll be like nothing you’ve ever heard. Subscribe and leave 5 [star emoji] reviews here: https://linktr.ee/gentlemanregal. 8 days away! Subscribe today!"

William Regal currently leads the Blackpool Combat Club, which consists of Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and rising star Wheeler Yuta. With his expertise and guidance, the three stars have quickly become one of the most popular and successful factions in AEW.

William Regal initially supported WWE's revamp of NXT into NXT 2.0

In his appearance on The Sessions, William Regal disclosed that he was meant to hold an important role within the revamped version of NXT.

"When I heard last summer that we wanted to revamp, I was like, ‘Great!’ When I actually heard what Mr. McMahon wanted, I was all for that… I don’t know if anybody knew that I was open to the fact that I wanted to be a big part of that because I was," Regal said. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Daily DDT @FanSidedDDT Today, William Regal turns 51-years old. Happy Birthday to the current NXT General Manager and a nearly 40-year veteran of the business. Today, William Regal turns 51-years old. Happy Birthday to the current NXT General Manager and a nearly 40-year veteran of the business. https://t.co/zQXwQjSVg8

However, the legend was shockingly released by the promotion in January 2022. Luckily for both wrestling and AEW fans, Regal continues to work within the wrestling industry and still gives fans many memorable moments.

Edited by Genci Papraniku