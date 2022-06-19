William Regal opens up on his WWE suspension in 2008

AEW personality William Regal recently discussed his suspension from WWE 14 years ago and the rumors related to it.

The former WWE Superstar has had many issues with drug abuse in the past. He had just won the King of the Ring tournament in 2008 and was in line for a big push, but he failed a drug test at the time, which resulted in the company suspending him for 60 days.

Speaking on his Gentlemen Villain podcast, the former European Champion stated that he has no idea why he was suspended. He said they found something in his drug test and that there were rumors of him relapsing. He added that this was not the case at all.

“I still don’t know what it was about, something showed up on my drug test, and again there’s been things said about me ‘oh he relapsed’ no, that’s not true at all,” Regal said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

William Regal @RealKingRegal Thank you to @WWE for a wonderful 21 year run. You gave a lad who was happy and in wonderland wrestling on a carnival have a charmed life for 21 years. No complaints and please no one waste time replying as I won’t have a bad work said against the company.x Thank you to @WWE for a wonderful 21 year run. You gave a lad who was happy and in wonderland wrestling on a carnival have a charmed life for 21 years. No complaints and please no one waste time replying as I won’t have a bad work said against the company.x

Regal also went on to state that any rumors of his relapse were "absolutely false."

William Regal says no one knew why he was suspended from WWE

Speaking on the same edition of his podcast, William Regal said that nobody published anything about him as no one knew what was wrong with his drug test.

The Blackpool Combat Club member said that there was a fraction of 'something' that showed up in his test. He dismissed this, saying that with the amount of drugs he used to consume, he would not be taking mere fractions.

“Nobody printed anything about what happened to me at that time because nobody knew. It was a fraction of a slight something that showed up on my drug test. First of all. if you knew the amount of drugs I used to take, I don’t take a fraction of anything.” [H/T Wrestling Inc]

William Regal has now been sober for a long time. He is currently part of AEW and is thriving as the leader of the Blackpool Combat Club. The faction includes former WWE stars Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson, as well as top prospect Wheeler Yuta.

Do WWE writers watch AEW? We asked a former SmackDown head writer right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far