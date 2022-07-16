"Whatever they do works" - William Regal praises former AEW Tag Team Champions' in-ring style despite them being criticized by many

William Regal has praised former AEW Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks, and their in-ring style.

Matt and Nick Jackson's second reign as the AEW Tag Team Champions came to an end on the latest edition of Dynamite, as they lost to Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee in a three-way match.

Speaking on the Gentleman Villain Podcast, Regal took a subtle dig at The Young Bucks' critics.

"The Young Bucks. I'm going to use them as a perfect example, you've heard me talk about how much I like those lads. In their particular style and they do many styles, you know, people knock them for doing whatever they do, I've seen them do all kinds of stuff because I watch and whatever they do works."

He also mentioned how both Matt and Nick have had to go through a lot of struggle to eventually make a name for themselves.

"They've made names for themselves, they've starved, they've struggled, and they've gone round and made a name for themselves. And I'm not just saying that now because I work with them, I've said this long before, you wanna go and look, there's enough stuff on record of me saying good stuff about them. They've went out and found their bit of this world and made it," said Regal [0:00-0:40]

William Regal has been a huge asset to AEW as a member of the Blackpool Combat Club

William Regal made his AEW debut at the Revolution 2022 pay-per-view when he decided to play the role of peacemaker between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson after their gruesome match.

This led to the three men forming a stable known as the Blackpool Combat Club. Shortly afterward, the trio added a fourth member in the form of the Ring of Honor Pure Champion, Wheeler Yuta.

At the AEW x NJPW joint pay-per-view, Forbidden Door, the fifth member of the Blackpool Combat Club was unveiled as former WWE star Claudio Castagnoli, formerly known as Cesaro, was revealed as Bryan Danielson's surprise replacement.

The Blackpool Combat Club has been on a tremendous run ever since its formation. The faction was even victorious in the recent Blood and Guts Match over the Jericho Appreciation Society.

