"Don't worry about people on Twitter" - William Regal recalls asking underutilized AEW star to neglect critics 

William Regal recently shared a story about him asking an underutilized AEW star to stay focused and avoid the naysayers on Twitter.

Regal is the manager of the Blackpool Combat Club, which currently boasts three champions. Jon Moxley is the Interim AEW World Champion, Claudio Castagnoli is the Ring of Honor World Champion, and Wheeler Yuta is the ROH Pure Champion.

On a recent episode of the Gentleman Villain podcast, Regal recalled asking a star not to focus on Twitter that much. While he didn't name the person, the BCC manager told him to focus on learning from the veterans and producers.

"I asked somebody recently, I said, ‘You’re on AEW Dark a lot. Let me try and put this into perspective for you. It’s great that you’re on there because you’re getting reps. Any exposure is great. It’s an opportunity, but don’t buy into Twitter.' Worry about the producers or the people that are paying you, or the older wrestlers, or your peers. Find out from them. Don't worry about what people on Twitter are saying," Regal said. [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

The former NXT manager is certainly infusing his wealth of experience as a trainer and figurehead to some of the young stars of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

William Regal gave some valuable insights to this AEW star

As the topic progressed, William Regal stated that he told the unnamed wrestler to worry about getting a name for himself by acquiring knowledge from the people who could help him.

"Can you look up what the figures are for Dark?’ He said, ‘200,000. I said, ‘Do you get 200,000 tweets?’ He said, ‘About 20.’ I said, ‘Do I need to say more?’ If you’re in this job, you need to worry about getting over yourself and listening to people that can help you. I’m one of the people that will actually help you. Worry about getting the right things over and not somebody you never met," the veteran stated. [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

Meanwhile, Regal's group, Blackpool Combat Club, is on a roll right now as they are winning championships and matches left and right. On the next edition of Dynamite, interim world champion Jon Moxley will look to retain the title as he goes up against Chris Jericho on the Quake by the Lake special.

