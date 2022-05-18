"I ended up doing a thing with Jon Moxley" - WWE legend reflects on the final run of his wrestling career

William Regal has detailed his final days as an in-ring competitor, including a clash with former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

Regal last wrestled in 2013, against Cesaro on NXT. The clash against the Swiss Superman finalised a run of matches against opponents like the Wyatt Family, teaming with Corey Graves and Neville (PAC), and ROH veteran Chris Hero.

The former King of the Ring himself described his final days as a competitor as he spoke to Metro. He recalled his FCW clash with Blackpool Combat Club stablemate Jon Moxley in 2012, as well as lavishing praise on PAC and Cesaro:

"Eventually, I ended up having a couple more matches. I ended up doing a thing with Jon Moxley, I did a thing with Chris Hero. They threw me into one match on NXT which was a six-man with PAC which I was happy about because I thought the world of him, still do. Then, one more match with Cesaro – who is somebody who I absolutely think the world of. I thought, “If this is it, this is it”. I went into that thinking “this is it” ’cause I knew that my body wasn’t gonna be able to keep going much longer." (H/T Metro.co.uk)

Regal hasn't stepped in the ring in an official match since, aside from his behind-closed-doors clash with Sami Zayn, during a WWE training camp in Dubai. (Check it out below)

William Regal once more stands with Jon Moxley as part of the Blackpool Combat Club

Despite closing his career as an in-ring competitor, Regal has continued to be a prominent feature in wrestling for the past decade.

He ruled as NXT GM up until 2021, during which the black and gold brand became critically acclaimed. He has since continued in this vein as the manager for the Blackpool Combat Club stable in AEW.

The former King of the Ring reared his head in AEW at Revolution 2022, breaking up a post-match melee between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. His arrival appeared to be the catalyst for the Purveyor of Violence and the American Dragon coming together.

They have since added ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta to their ranks, who will represent the faction during the Best of the Super Juniors tournament in NJPW. The BCC, meanwhile, looks set to stand with Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz against the Jericho Appreciation Society.

