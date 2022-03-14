"It was not his best" - Wrestling legend shares his honest opinion on William Regal's promo from AEW Dynamite

Wrestling veteran William Regal made his AEW debut at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 6, 2022.

The veteran recently cut a promo on AEW Dynamite after the tag team match between Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley vs The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake and Anthony Henry). He thanked Tony Schiavone for helping him during his career and even called Danielson "The Perfect Wrestler."

Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on the segment on the latest episode of The Experience and said that the former NXT general manager should figure things out and get back to what he used to be. The former manager noted Regal was still adjusting to AEW, but he was also happy that the latter is back in wrestling.

"I think Regal needs to get a feel of things and get back in the saddle, back in the flow of things, this was not his best, and it took a while and he apologized for people havin' had their time cut but I'm glad to see William Regal there, a voice of sanity and a trainer and a person that everybody looks up to that maybe they'll listen to him." Cornette said. [from 5:05 - 5:29].

The wrestling podcaster also added that he doesn't want to see the British legend as a manager just because it won't do him any good.

"We don't want Regal to be a manager, all of we've seen what good its done for Arn, Tully, and Vickie Guerrero and Chavo Guerrero and Jose and all of the rest of the managers?." Cornette added [from 6:52 - 7:03]

Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley will be involved in a tag match for St. Patrick's Slam edition of AEW: Dynamite

Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley's team made their debut last week on AEW Dynamite. The duo beat The Workhorsemen (Anthony Henry and JD Drake), with Danielson applying the Lebell Lock on Drake.

Next week on St. Patrick's Slam edition of Dynamite in San Antonio, Texas, they will face the team of Wheeler Yuta and Chuck Taylor from "The Best Friends."

Chuck Taylor @SexyChuckieT Going to make Bryan Danielson tap out to a Single Leg Boston Crab again Going to make Bryan Danielson tap out to a Single Leg Boston Crab again https://t.co/QAlMZc7JDD

The American Dragon once talked about Yuta, saying that he would take the latter under his wing and develop him. The upcoming tag match might be an avenue for that to happen.

Regal then cut a promo after the match, warning all tag teams that they better step up because if not, they will get stepped on.

