William Regal's encouragement pushed 43-year-old star to wrestling stardom across WWE and AEW 

William Regal played a pivotal role in helping a popular star achieve stardom in WWE and AEW.

Samoa Joe is a highly decorated veteran of the professional wrestling business. He has had memorable runs in ROH, TNA, WWE, and AEW. He is the current TNT and ROH World Television Champion. In WWE, he was a United States Champion and a 3-time NXT Champion.

The Samoan Submission Machine's best run arguably came in TNA, where he won the world title once. Speaking to DAZN, the former ROH World Champion had the following to say about William Regal:

“Regal is largely responsible for a great many leaps of my career. He’s always been a guy that’s heavily recommended me to anybody that would listen, consistently been in my corner, always made time which is something that’s so very rare in this industry, would make time. If you sent him a match, he would watch it and he would meticously pick it apart and give you great criticism and send you his feedback within a week or two. It’s something he still does to this day which is amazing to me to the point where he was trying to offload guys and matches to me. He had correspondence with so many indy wrestlers and giving them feedback and seeing potential in people." (H/T 411mania)

William Regal is on his way to WWE after AEW exit

The former NXT General Manager is seemingly on his way back to his old stomping grounds after Tony Khan confirmed that he would be released after the holiday season.

The former WWE European Champion was a vital part of the world title program between MJF and Jon Moxley. He turned his back on the Blackpool Combat Club member in the main event of AEW Full Gear 2022.

MJF then turned on the former United States Champion on the following episode of AEW Dynamite. This was Tony Khan's way of writing him off, and the head booker revealed in a recent media call that Regal would be leaving the company.

Tony Khan also added that there is a clause in his release that states that Regal can only work in a backstage role and not in an on-screen capacity for a fixed period of time.

