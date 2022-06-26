William Regal says former WWE star is 'as good as anyone' in pro wrestling right now

WWE legend William Regal heaped praise on current AEW star PAC, stating he's as good as anyone in wrestling right now.

Regal is no stranger to "The Bastard," as the latter held the NXT and NXT Tag Team Champion in the Black and Gold era. After an underwhelming main roster stint in WWE, PAC left the company in 2018. Later, he signed with AEW on January 8, 2019, after his brief tenure at Dragon Gate USA.

During an episode of the Gentleman Villain podcast, the Blackpool Combat Club manager cited PAC as one of the best wrestlers today, regardless of his physical limitations.

"I think he’s [PAC] as good as anyone walking the earth. I don’t see anything to do with his height. I know me and him have a lot of the same things as far as music and youth culture stuff, and he just looks like somebody who would smash the granny out of somebody."

Regal then commended the former WWE star's overall character and ability to present himself inside the squared circle.

"He’s very assuming, and quiet, and polite. He looks the part, his face tells a story. I really, really rate him [high] and I think he’s fantastic. I can’t say enough good about him and I can’t say enough good about the way he carries himself as a pro," Regal added. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow PAC hits Kenny Omega with a INSANE Shooting Star Press through the table on the OUTSIDE - AEW (02.26.2020) PAC hits Kenny Omega with a INSANE Shooting Star Press through the table on the OUTSIDE - AEW (02.26.2020) https://t.co/evgfaNAbgi

Regal and PAC will be featured in tomorrow's AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door event. The former's BCC protege Wheeler Yuta will have a trios match, while Jon Moxley will challenge Hiroshi Tanahashi for the Interim AEW World Championship. The latter, meanwhile, will look to be the first-ever AEW All-Atlantic Champion.

Former WWE star PAC will be involved in a four-way match tomorrow at Forbidden Door

Tomorrow in Chicago, Illinois, the AEW All-Atlantic Championship will be decided in a four-way match. A tournament qualifier determined the contestants after the title was unveiled on the June 8 episode of Dynamite.

It started with the United Kingdom's PAC defeating Australia's Buddy Matthews. In the succeeding weeks, Bulgaria's Miro defeated Canada's Ethan Page, while Netherlands' Malakai Black outlasted Mexico's Penta Oscuro.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling had a tournament of their own, with Tomohiro Ishii prevailing. However, Ishii got injured and was replaced by Clark Connors. It will now be a four-way match between PAC, Miro, Black, and Connors.

Fans will have to tune in tomorrow to see who will be the inaugural All-Atlantic Champion. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if PAC finally wins his first singles title in AEW.

