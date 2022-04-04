"For 28 years we did our bit together "- Top AEW star sends a heartfelt message to Triple H following WrestleMania 38

AEW star William Regal sent a heartfelt message following the opening segment of WrestleMania 38 Night Two featuring Triple H.

The 14-time world champion left his wrestling boots with a mic, signaling the end of his in-ring career. The Game recently revealed on ESPN that he would retire after having a defibrillator in his chest from heart surgery last year.

Regal and Hunter revolutionized WWE NXT on their watch, with the former being the general manager. The duo signed several talents from the indies, including Adam Cole, Sami Zayn, Ricochet, and Kyle O'Reilly. They also created NXT UK, which featured stars from England such as Tyler Bate, Gunther, and Butch.

In a Twitter post, Regal said that the two did their share of work during the legends' long association together. With that, the veterans helped other wrestlers to make a career in the form of NXT:

"For 28 years we did our bit together, through up’s and down and some bad but mostly good decisions, to be Pro’s and make the job right. Lots of people got opportunities and made memories for themselves. Job done pal.x,"

William Regal and Triple H had heated battles before

While William Regal and Triple H were both in WWE, they barely crossed paths with one another. However, in 2004, Regal made his return on RAW and surprisingly cut a promo on The Cerebral Assassin.

Regal revealed that he instructed Eugene to get involved in Hunter's World Heavyweight Championship match and promptly challenged him. The contest ended in disqualification when The Game repeatedly assaulted Regal with a sledgehammer.

Years later, the King of Kings squared off against Regal and Jonathan Coachman in a handicap match. He secured the victory by laying down Coachman with a Pedigree.

Lastly, the former world champion faced Regal in a First Blood match after the latter interrupted The Game's match against Ric Flair in 2008. Hunter won the match after repeated punches that caused Regal to bleed from his head.

