William Regal sets the record straight following AEW Dynamite debut

It seems like everyone really enjoyed William Regal's promo last night on AEW Dynamite with the exception of Regal himself.

Last night on AEW Dynamite, Regal spoke with Tony Schiavone following Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson's tag team match. While Regal's emotional promo captivated everyone who watched it, we now know that Regal went over his time which cut into the rest of the show.

Lord Regal, being the class act that he is, took to social media this afternoon to apologize for the mishap, tweeting out:

'This is a Professional note from me as I have no other form of SM and would rather my new colleagues see this as I don't like gossip. I'm am very sorry to everyone effected by my time issues last night. I apologized to everyone personally effected. I should be showing people by example and being a Pro and hitting my times," William Regal said in a series of tweets.

AEW's Nyla Rose spoke on behalf of everyone in response to William Regal's tweet

While most fans have been incredibly forgiving of William Regal going over with his time on Dynamite, perhaps the response of former AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose speaks louder than most, tweeting out:

"@RealKingRegal It was an emotional moment and we all understand. Plus you're William FREAKING Regal! *face screaming emoji* we all wanted to hear every word!" Nyla Rose tweeted in response to Regal's statement.

Regardless of whether he went over his time or not, Regal's segment was a hit online last night. There seems to be a ton of excitement over where this storyline goes next.

