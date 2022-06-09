"You'd be foolish" – William Regal shares his take on claims of WWE NXT being similar to AEW

WWE legend William Regal recently expressed his opinion about AEW and NXT being compared to each other.

Before Regal joined AEW, he had a pivotal role as the on-screen General Manager of NXT. However, the veteran was released during the onset of multiple changes to the brand, transforming it into NXT 2.0 as it's recognized today.

The rivalry between WWE and AEW is fierce, with the two fanbases frequently claiming one to be better than the other. In a recent episode of the Gentleman Villain Podcast, Regal talked about a particularly interesting notion of NXT and AEW being similar:

"You’d be foolish to say that it isn’t very similar. Yes, very much so… if I say anything now, there’s going to be people that go, ‘Well, that was a PWG crowd, or that was Ring of Honor’s crowd.’ No, here’s another one of my views: the people who think, ‘Oh, all they did was take people from Ring of Honor or PWG,’ well, there was a platform for them and a bigger platform to make a better living.” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

With the veteran finding a new home in AEW, Tony Khan's roster has gained yet another experienced wrestler to help guide the younger stars. Only time will tell how Regal's role in the All Elite scene evolves in the coming months.

What is the WWE legend doing in AEW currently?

William Regal is currently mentoring one of the most dominant factions in AEW, the Blackpool Combat Club.

Right after his debut, Regal brought together two of the biggest names in AEW. The collaboration between former WWE stars Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson marked the formation of the Blackpool Combat Club. So far, the stable has recruited Wheeler Yuta, making him a formidable contender in All Elite Wrestling.

So far, the Blackpool Combat Club has taken down several formidable teams on the roster. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what's next for the faction.

