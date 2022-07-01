"I never asked for it" - William Regal talks about an important part of his character that WWE does not own

Former WWE Superstar William Regal recently made a surprising revelation about his character's copyright.

During his two-decade long run with WWE, Regal won several titles. He won the Hardcore championship five times and had various other notable achievements, including winning the King of the Ring tournament in 2008.

The Gentleman Villain also worked in managerial positions for RAW and the original gold-and-black NXT brand.

Despite his deep ties with WWE, the promotion doesn't own the name "William Regal". Regal elaborated on the topic on his podcast, Gentleman Villain.

"I own the name. I never asked for it, but on my contract always from WWE on the back page it says name's owned by me. And it was Lord Steven Regal, William Regal, and a couple of others I used when I was in England. (...) And if Mr. McMahon would have asked me not to use it, I wouldn't have used it out of admiration for him and what he has done for me." (18:11 - 19:03)

You can check out the full video here:

This effectively explains the reason behind him being free to use the same name in AEW.

The former WWE veteran is now the mentor of a strong AEW faction

William Regal's AEW debut saw him break up a tussle between two of the biggest stars in AEW, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson.

This marked the formation of a dominant new faction in the company, known as the Blackpool Combat Club. As of now, the group has Moxley and Danielson, along with ROH pure champion Wheeler Yuta and the most recent addition, Claudio Castagnoli.

The former Cesaro became part of the faction on his All Elite Wrestling debut at the recently-concluded Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Fans can certainly expect to see something spectacular from the faction in the coming weeks.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Gentleman Villain and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Find out which top WWE star thinks Liv Morgan will be Miss Money in the Bank this year. Click here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far