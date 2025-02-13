Willow Nightingale targeted in furious AEW star's backstage tantrum

Willow Nightingale made a surprise appearance tonight on AEW Dynamite. Unfortunately, she did not receive a warm welcome, as she became the target of a backstage attack.

Marina Shafir and Jon Moxley have been wreaking havoc backstage after they were jumped by Cope (fka Adam Copeland) and Jay White. The latter duo sneaked up on them and stole the briefcase containing the AEW world title.

The Death Riders did not look happy, and unfortunately, Willow Nightingale ended up being a victim of their tantrums. The former TBS Champion appeared in a backstage interview with Renee Paquette, during which she was asked about her next plans, including her trip to Japan next month.

Before she could say anything, she was blindsided by Marina Shafir. After being taken out by The Death Riders, Jon Moxley took over the interview and delivered a promo to Cope and The Switchblade, sending them a stern warning.

This may not have been a random attack, seeing as Willow Nightingale has crossed paths with the group in the past. Back in November, she became the first woman to step up to Shafir, as she came to the aid of Orange Cassidy when he was feuding with Moxley.

It remains to be seen whether this will turn into a feud between them in the future.

