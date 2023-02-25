"Wipe away the whole Brock Lesnar comparisons" - Former WWE superstar dismisses 24-year-old's comparisons with the Beast Incarnate 

Brock Lesnar is one of the best and most unique WWE superstars of all time. His looks and other-worldly athletic gifts help him stand out as a destructive force. Fans have often drawn comparisons between him and Parker Boudreaux, but Swerve Strickland is not a fan of it.

Parker Boudreaux made his in-ring debut for WWE in December 2021, and there were immediate Brock Lesnar comparisons due to their similar look, size, and amateur wrestling backgrounds.

The 24-year-old was released from WWE and ended up in AEW. He is currently a part of Swerve Strickland's group. The latter recently spoke about Boudreaux's comparisons with Brock Lesnar.

"Parker, we’re going to mold him into something where he’s just not trying to put on this persona that he’s like, ‘Oh, I have to be this. No, you’re such a cool, laid back dude, with being in the hip-hop circles and so involved in the culture and stuff like that with us. We have to start showing people that. We have to start making people feel like, ‘Oh, okay, I see where he’s at now. Now I’m feeling him.’ That’s how you wipe away the whole Brock Lesnar comparisons,” Strickland said. (H/T Fightful)

Swerve Strickland elaborated further on Brock Lesnar and Parker Boudreaux

PARKER BOUDREAUX @TheParkerB_ #staywoke I’m not the next Lesnar. I’m the first Parker Boudreaux I’m not the next Lesnar. I’m the first Parker Boudreaux😈 #staywoke

Swerve Strickland declared his intentions to wipe away the comparisons between the Beast Incarnate and Parker Boudreaux.

"You want to give fans something that hasn't necessarily been done. I kept listening and seeing social media, saying that 'we wanted you to have two other high flyer's. We wanted you to have a trio [team] to go against Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks, and other trios guys, like Top Flight.' We wanted that, oh, that's what you wanted. Well, I'm not gonna give you that, then. I'm going to take these two guys and make something you did not know. It's what you wanted, and that's going to take time to do. Having Parker slowly wipes that comparison away, I don't want him to be compared to anybody." (H/T Fightful)

Lesnar took on Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber 2023. The former UFC star lost via disqualification when he low-blowed the All Mighty while the latter locked the former in the Hurt Lock. The 10-time WWE Champion now seemingly is set to face Omos at WrestleMania 39.

