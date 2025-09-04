Wishing AEW Star Rebel a Speedy Recovery

AEW star Rebel has been having health issues. She has now provided a health update.Rebel signed with AEW for a backstage role in 2019. However, she later became an on-screen character and competed in the ring. She made sporadic appearances on Dynamite. She even teamed with Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter on a few occasions. Sadly, she has not competed in the Jacksonville-based promotion since the 21st August 2022 episode of AEW Dark, where she competed against Vicky Dreamboat. Following this, she didn't step into the ring till 2024 when she competed at a GLCW Beauties and The Beasts IV event. Her absence has left many fans wondering what happened to the AEW star.She revealed last year that she was struggling with pneumonia, which even led to her being hospitalized. Rebel recently took to Instagram to provide fans with an update regarding her road to recovery. She revealed that she is headed for her fifth bronchoscopy this past year at the Mayo Clinic. Bronchoscopy is a procedure that allows doctors to examine the lungs using a thin tube.&quot;Mayo Clinic, where the Elite go to get treated by the Elite. Tomorrow I will go for another bronchoscopy, my 5th time going under in the past year. [praying hands emoji] I’m so blessed to have @mayoclinic accept my complicated case. #LetsTryThisAgain” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAEW Star Rebel Provided Another Scary Health UpdateIt is unlikely that Rebel will be able to return to the ring for the time being, given the uphill health battle she is fighting. Just a few hours ago, she provided another update on her health.Rebel took to Instagram to say that the doctors at Mayo Clinic found a pulmonary clot after her second CT scan, and she is being kept overnight. She also noted that she will be discharged the following day.&quot;Slight change of plans. Oxygen kept dropping so they were monitoring me, meanwhile Dr ordered another ct scan after the first one and they found a Pulmonary Clot so they are keeping me overnight. Should be an easy fix and should be discharged tomorrow. @mayoclinic is on it! 🤘🏽 Thank you for all the love and prayers 💗🙏🏼&quot;Check out her post here.We hope that Rebel recovers soon and is back in Tony Khan's promotion.