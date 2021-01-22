"Women deserve more time" - Kenny Omega reveals possible next step for AEW women's division

During his recent interview with Yahoo! Sports, Kenny Omega talked about his vision for the future of the AEW women's division, among other things. Omega has been one of the officials in charge of booking the oft-criticized AEW Women's division.

AEW has often been criticized for the manner in which they have booked the women's division and how little time the women are given every week.

In the interview, Omega talked about how the women's division deserves more time, and they should even have their own show. He said that he felt the future of the women's division would be different. However, he added that things are complex now as there is very little time to tell stories currently.

“It’s always been challenging because you always have so many talented women, and as talented as they are, there’s always going to be this very small window of time to tell stories with. I truly believe to this day that women deserve more time, deserve their own show, center stage — I would love at some point as time goes by and more AEW content becomes available, that is the ultimate goal," said Kenny Omega.

Later tonight: #AEWFullGear and a match-up with 13 years of history will decide the #AEW Women’s Championship. I couldn’t be more excited.



-268 matches



-32 singles matches (6 title matches)



-Overall, Sakura holds 17 single victories, Riho 15



-Title match record 3-3 pic.twitter.com/pS9lMSluIf — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) November 9, 2019

Omega added that he felt that it was his goal to help women's wrestling get that chance in AEW.

“Until then, we have to take those baby steps and every one of them has to be a home run. No matter what I do in wrestling or video games or side projects that I undertake, my main goal is to help women’s wrestling to get that chance in AEW and show how talented and hungry they are,” added Omega.

Kenny Omega on the reason he got involved in the AEW women's division

Kenny Omega with the AEW Championship

Kenny Omega may be the AEW Champion, but that has not been his only goal in wrestling. As he said during the interview, his mission statement has always been to change the world.

Omega mentioned what his statement meant and that he had completed his wrestling goals a long time back.

“My mission statement has always sort of been “Change the world.” A lot of people ask me what that means or if I’m just saying it because it sounds nice. To be honest, I’ve just always sort of felt that I had accomplished all of my goals in professional wrestling a long time ago. There wasn’t much more for me to do as an active professional wrestler. After winning the IWGP heavyweight championship, what was left for me? I needed something bigger than me, bigger than what I had been doing,” said Omega.

As I was saying... excited about this one! 😄 https://t.co/knNUs7j0P4 — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) May 13, 2019

With his position in the company, Kenny Omega can make a real difference in the AEW women's division. Currently, the division looks impressive, with the likes of Serena Deeb, Hikaru Shida, Britt Baker, and others putting on impressive matches regularly.