"Worse than anything WWE has ever done" - Twitter slams Tony Khan for adding controversial clause in 54-year old legend's contract

Tony Khan caught the ire of many WWE fans after news came out about the clause in William Regal's contract ahead of his imminent departure from AEW.
William Regal was a pivotal part of the world title program involving MJF and Jon Moxley. He betrayed his fellow BCC member at Full Gear, which allowed the Salt of the Earth to capture his first ever title in AEW. However, MJF proceeded to betray William Regal last week and that sealed the Englishman's exit from the company.
Tony Khan addressed William Regal's impending exit from All Elite Wrestling in the media call before ROH Final Battle 2022. The AEW head booker explained why the former WWE Intercontinental Champion wanted to leave. He then revealed that Regal's contract had a clause wherein he can work in another company only as a coach and not as an on-screen character.
Fans did not take too kindly to this revelation, as they criticized Tony Khan for adding that condition in William Regal's release.
Tony Khan spoke about Triple H's actions before WWE Survivor Series 2022
William Regal yelling WarGames in NXT became an iconic and yearly tradition. This year, Triple H got his first opportunity to book a WarGames match on the main roster. However, without William Regal to announce the match, Triple H tweeted a compilation of Regal's previous announcements.
The Jaguars boss addressed this:
"Honestly, given the spirit of the thing and how accommodating we were being, I was really surprised by the tweet with the supercut of him on it, especially since he's still been with us and part of the shows...I was a little surprised by the supercut of him on Triple H's Twitter, and given how accommodating we were being to the whole thing, I was not necessarily expecting to see that. I didn't necessarily think it was in the spirit of how accommodating we were being about the whole thing, but whatever," Tony Khan said. [H/T Fightful]
AEW's loss will be WWE's gain as William Regal is one of the most respected veterans in the business. He spent nine months in AEW and has shown what he is capable of. It will be interesting to see what role he plays when he returns to WWE.
A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here