"Would love to see him in BCC with Mox" - Twitterati want Tony Khan to sign former world champion for a reunion with Jon Moxley in AEW

AEW president Tony Khan brought in a lot of fresh faces in 2022, but it seems that fans want him to bring one of Jon Moxley's old friends to the promotion in 2023.

The man in question is IMPACT Wrestling star Sami Callihan, who WWE fans may remember as Solomon Crowe from his time in NXT. Callihan and Moxley had a very successful run on the independent circuit as The Switchblades before Mox joined WWE. They also held the wXw Tag Team Championships for over 300 days between 2009 and 2010.

The reason fans have begun clamoring for Callihan to join AEW is due to the fact that his current contract with IMPACT Wrestling is set to expire. There is no official word on whether or not he will re-sign with the company.

Covalent TV @TheCovalentTV Sami Callihan's contract with Impact Wrestling is set to expire within the next few months Sami Callihan's contract with Impact Wrestling is set to expire within the next few months https://t.co/GjRUxSPvh2

With this news in mind, AEW fans have taken to Twitter to express how much they would like to see the former WWE Superstar in All Elite Wrestling. While some expressed a desire to see Callihan team up with Jon Moxley again, others stated that they wanted them to be rivals instead.

HZNG @HaniHZNG @Fightful He will fit perfect in AEW and im a WWE fan but he will have great death match with Jon Moxley @Fightful He will fit perfect in AEW and im a WWE fan but he will have great death match with Jon Moxley

Vince @VodkaVince

Am I the only one who would like to see Sami Callihan join AEW and reunite with Jon moxley to reform the (Switchblade Conspiracy)?! 🏻 @TheSamiCallihan @AEW @TonyKhan Sami Callihan's contract is set to expire within the next few months with IMPACT Wrestling.Am I the only one who would like to see Sami Callihan join AEW and reunite with Jon moxley to reform the (Switchblade Conspiracy)?! Sami Callihan's contract is set to expire within the next few months with IMPACT Wrestling.Am I the only one who would like to see Sami Callihan join AEW and reunite with Jon moxley to reform the (Switchblade Conspiracy)?!😉🙏🏻😈@TheSamiCallihan @AEW @TonyKhan https://t.co/mxxSD7rjda

Matthew Brown @Mattyice6694 @TheCovalentTV I feel like he should stay an Impact guy, I feel like he won't get much in AEW/ROH or WWE @TheCovalentTV I feel like he should stay an Impact guy, I feel like he won't get much in AEW/ROH or WWE

Joey F @JoeyNYR @TheCovalentTV Would love to see him in BCC with mox @TheCovalentTV Would love to see him in BCC with mox

What does the future hold for Sami Callihan? Only time will tell!

Missed out on last week's AEW Rampage? Catch up with the results right here.

If you're interested in sports betting, the New York Giants play the Los Angeles Rams this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit Bet $5+ On Any Team ML Get $150 if your team wins with DraftKings!

Jon Moxley and Sami Callihan have already teamed together while AEW has been around

One of the perks that comes with being a part of the AEW roster is that performers are still allowed to compete for other promotions. Jon Moxley took full advantage of this during 2022 by competing for a number of companies including GCW, Defy, and Wrestling Revolver.

Wrestling Revolver is owned by Sami Callihan. In 2022, Moxley not only competed for Callihan's company, but teamed up with him for the first time in 11 years.

Competing as The Switchblades for the first time since 2011, Moxley and Callihan took on former ROH and Impact Tag Team Champions The Wolves in July 2022. The two men went on to team up for another match in August 2022, with The Switchblades picking up the win on both occasions.

Do you think Sami Callihan will join All Elite Wrestling in 2023? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes