"Would never have happened in AEW" – Wrestling fans react with wild claims in the aftermath of AJ Styles' unfortunate injury at WWE event

AJ Styles suffered an injury during a live event and fans believe that he would have fared better in AEW than WWE.

On December 29th, during a special WWE Holiday Tour live event, The Phenomenal One teamed up with his fellow members of The O.C. Karl Anderson and Mia Yim to take on Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day. During the match, Styles suffered a ankle injury and was unable to compete.

The wrestling world shared their support for AJ Styles and wished him a speedy recovery.

Few fans compared WWE to AEW, claiming that the Jacksonville-based Promotion is a much safer place to work.

Dav @davboro123 @wrestlelamia Lot.more injuries and botches in matches in wwe as late compared to aew.. yet aew is the unsafe one apperantly... interesting. @wrestlelamia Lot.more injuries and botches in matches in wwe as late compared to aew.. yet aew is the unsafe one apperantly... interesting.

ÖK @OzgerKoc @wrestlelamia Would never had happen in AEW @wrestlelamia Would never had happen in AEW

The above tweets received a lot of heat from neutral fans. Some questioned the need to compare the two companies at the expense of the two-time WWE Champion.

Jenny McDonald @JennyChasten @wrestlelamia So even at aj styles expense we are having a war of the companies lol ...I hope he's OK @wrestlelamia So even at aj styles expense we are having a war of the companies lol ...I hope he's OK

Tessa @TheBardess @davboro123 @wrestlelamia What a weird reply, the first thing you think of is to console war? @davboro123 @wrestlelamia What a weird reply, the first thing you think of is to console war?

Capamy @Capamy1 @davboro123 @wrestlelamia Dude, I'm an AEW fan, why tf bring them up, this is why everyone complains about us, just shut up and try not to make the entire IWC look retarded @davboro123 @wrestlelamia Dude, I'm an AEW fan, why tf bring them up, this is why everyone complains about us, just shut up and try not to make the entire IWC look retarded

The majority of the wrestling world ridiculed AEW fans, claiming that there are hardly any referee stoppages in AEW as the performers don't tend to follow protocol and matches continue no matter the circumstances.

Danny Rodriguez @darthmijo75 @AllEliteCringe He's rt aew doesn't do the X they continue to wrestle even though they know there hurt smh @AllEliteCringe He's rt aew doesn't do the X they continue to wrestle even though they know there hurt smh

Robbie Louie @louie_robbie All Elite Cringe @AllEliteCringe https://t.co/aK1N0mgc6h No a wrestler in AEW leg/foot would never twist and brake a bone in their ankle. What does happen in AEW is people breaking other peoples necks. Paralize someone in ring like Hangman Page and so on. twitter.com/AllEliteCringe… No a wrestler in AEW leg/foot would never twist and brake a bone in their ankle. What does happen in AEW is people breaking other peoples necks. Paralize someone in ring like Hangman Page and so on. twitter.com/AllEliteCringe…

Don ''FREAKIN'' Stevens @DonEdwardsElite @AllEliteCringe he lowkey kinda right, AEW would've just continued the match and stepped over his body lol @AllEliteCringe he lowkey kinda right, AEW would've just continued the match and stepped over his body lol

James knight @ABoyandHisYeti @AllEliteCringe Instead of throwing up the X Aubrey would throw up the Y.M.C.A. @AllEliteCringe Instead of throwing up the X Aubrey would throw up the Y.M.C.A.

Alan 💀🇲🇽 @Desuraida @AllEliteCringe Probably means that a professional protocol instead of letting the wrestlers continue the match concussed. 🤣🤣 @AllEliteCringe Probably means that a professional protocol instead of letting the wrestlers continue the match concussed. 🤣🤣

People recalled the time when Matt Hardy fell hard on concrete from the top of a forklift during his match against Sammy Guevara. Despite being wobbly and struggling to stand, the match was allowed to continue.

SpiralPoli 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ @HyperSonicPika @AllEliteCringe I could just mention Matt Hardy and kill his argument immediately @AllEliteCringe I could just mention Matt Hardy and kill his argument immediately

《Syndicate》 🥧 @XThe_SyndicateX @AllEliteCringe I mean, he's kinda right though. Only in the sense that the match wouldn't be stopped. Did you see them stop the Matt Hardy Vs Sammy Guevara match? @AllEliteCringe I mean, he's kinda right though. Only in the sense that the match wouldn't be stopped. Did you see them stop the Matt Hardy Vs Sammy Guevara match?

Multiple AEW wrestlers suffered an injury in 2022

2022 was an eventful year for professional wrestling in both a positive and a negative sense. As far as AEW goes, the promotion has had a lot of matches that the wrestling world has praised but at the same time, there have been several injuries as well.

A few notable injuries were that of CM Punk, who suffered two separate injuries, a leg, and an arm injury. Adam Cole was concussed during the Forbidden Door pay-per-view and has still not been cleared to return to wrestle. Hangman Adam Page was concussed during his title match against Jon Moxley and was unresponsive thus forcing the match to abruptly come to an end.

Adam Page has still not been cleared by the doctors but is expected to be cleared by January 11th and if so, he will get his rematch against Jon Moxley on the same night.

Do you think Page should be cleared and should wrestle soon or would you want him to take more time off and rest well? Let us know in the comments section below.

Remember the cameraman that Bray Wyatt attacked? He broke his silence right here.

Poll : 0 votes