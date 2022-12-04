"Would still be in the WWE if HHH [Triple H] had taken over sooner" - Twitter erupts to popular star's underwhelming recent stint in AEW

Fans have slammed Keith Lee's current run in AEW after a video emerged of his Royal Rumble interaction with Brock Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar entered during the 2020 Royal Rumble despite already holding the WWE Championship. He had been cleaning house, and stood as the only competitor in the ring before Keith Lee's music hit and the then NXT star made his way to the ring. His aura was sold immensely by The Beast, who was visibly rattled by Lee's immense size.

The Beast Incarnate would later eliminate him, but it was a star-making moment. One that many would feel wasn't followed through on by WWE, who later released him after repackaging him as Bearcat Lee.

As the clip of their interaction re-emerged recently on social media, several fans took to offer their thoughts on his trajectory since.

The user below, for example, boldly proclaimed that he would still be with WWE if Triple H had assumed control sooner.

Keith Lee signed for AEW earlier this year, on the lead-in to the Revolution event. He qualified for the Face of the Revolution ladder match during his debut and has since gone on to reign with the tag title alongside Swerve Strickland.

Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee were challenged during AEW Rampage

The former tag champs have been going through their own problems lately. After losing their tag titles, the pair have not been seeing eye to eye on Swerve's antics to get the belts back.

Everything came to a head when Lee abandoned his partner at Full Gear, leaving Swerve Strickland to fight a losing two-on-one battle with the Acclaimed. The pair shared a private discussion the week following Full Gear on Dynamite, but this week on Rampage, it was announced that the pair would be teaming again at ROH Final Battle.

Swerve in Our Glory will face Shane Taylor and JD Griffey at the event in a match that will surely decide whether the pair are right to continue as a unit.

