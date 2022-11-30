"All that fu**ing cheerleading routine" - Wrestling veteran believes former AEW World Champion could've had the best match of his career with CM Punk

Jim Cornette believes that Kenny Omega would've had a great match against CM Punk if he was allowed and led by AEW.

On last week's Dynamite, Omega took a shot at Punk by executing the Go To Sleep during The Elite's match with Death Triangle.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette claimed that Omega wouldn't have to stick to a "cheerleading routine" if he decided to work alongside the former two-time AEW World Champion.

"There was never any interaction with Olivier [Kenny Omega] either. If people knew there is real heat and then they could get them to work, that would be interesting. And if Olivier is able to listen, do as he is told and be led, probably have the best match of he's ever had with Punk because he probably wouldn't be doing all that fu**ing cheerleading routine bullsh*t." said Jim Cornette [4:55-5:20]

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “I know that there’s people close to CM Punk that were…



Boy were they not happy with that six-man tag match.”



- Dave Meltzer

(via WOR) “I know that there’s people close to CM Punk that were… Boy were they not happy with that six-man tag match.”- Dave Meltzer(via WOR) https://t.co/nWW46Vqr12

Jim Cornette believes The Elite and CM Punk's drama is not a work

During the same conversation, Jim Cornette claimed that The Elite's drama with CM Punk is not just a run-of-the-mill storyline.

He mentioned that Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks could've worked alongside Punk by putting their issues aside and making money out of their brawl-out controversy.

"So yes, in a perfect world, this would all be a work but it's not and it's not going to be and they don't have it in them, to call Punk and say, 'All right, let's put this fu**king behind, let's make some money.' And to be honest, besides the same group of people, you could probably get Punk and Olivier, if people thought there was goddamn real legitimate bad feelings, which there is, you could probably get a pay-per-view out of them,"

Prince Raina @princeraina27

#CMPunk This is the beauty of wrestling and it surrounds one man! This is the beauty of wrestling and it surrounds one man! #CMPunk https://t.co/iXmaqJ1gzK

CM Punk has been absent from AEW television since he vacated the AEW World Championship following the All Out pay-per-view. Whereas, The Elite returned to the Full Gear pay-per-view.

