"Wouldn't mind smacking MJF around" - Recently released WWE star sends a warning to AEW star

Tony Nese recently revealed that he would love to give AEW star MJF a good beating if he gets the opportunity to join Tony Khan's promotion.

Nese was among the several stars WWE cut on June 25, with budget cuts and streamlining a bloated roster reportedly being the reasons for the move. However, the releases don't seem to deter any of the performers. Many of these competitors are already planning their next steps in the wrestling business.

Tony Nese recently sat down for an interview with The Wrestling Perspective Podcast, where he shared his thoughts about joining AEW or IMPACT Wrestling. Nese stated that he would be a perfect fit for several promotions once his non-compete clause expires. But he added that his primary focus is on facing the talents he's yet to wrestle with in his career.

"I feel like I'd fit in [IMPACT] perfectly," said Nese. "I feel like I'd fit in a lot of places perfectly."My options are out there and I have a lot of discussions to make. I'm not saying anything. Right now, my goal is to wrestle the people I haven't had a chance to wrestle. I have to brush up on my independent wrestling." (H/T - Fightful)

Nese also added AEW Champion Kenny Omega and Matt Sydal to the list of stars he would love to face. Apart from that, he took a particular dig at MJF, saying he wouldn't mind smacking The Salt of The Earth around in the ring.

"I'd love to add a couple more to that," Nese added. "Kenny Omega, I wrestled him on an independent show. It was a small show and he was on a long tour and just like 'let me get through this without getting hurt.' Matt Sydal, I've never worked with him and would love to mix it up with him. I wouldn't mind smacking MJF around." (H/T - Fightful)

Tony Nese could be a great addition to AEW's roster

Tony Nese in WWE

Possessing brilliant in-ring skills and charisma, Tony Nese is the kind of performer who could thrive anywhere. The ideal destination for him would be AEW, as the promotion has time and again pushed underappreciated talents like Miro, the late Brodie Lee, and more to remarkable results.

Plus, with AEW gaining an extra hour of programming from next month thanks to the debut of Rampage, the company has seemingly found a way to bring more talents into the fold. A star like Nese could work his way up from performing on Rampage to eventually competing on AEW Dynamite.

Would you like to see Tony Nese join AEW? Do you want him to square off against MJF in his debut match for the promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

