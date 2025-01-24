"Wrestlers make 90% less money" - The Young Bucks take a massive dig at WWE

There seems to be no love lost between The Young Bucks and WWE. The AEW EVPs have taken a dig at the Stamford-based promotion.

The Young Bucks have indicated through their actions that they are not a fan of WWE's way of doing this. They have had their share of problems with the Stamford-based promotion in the past. They once received a cease and desist letter from WWE over the use of their signature "too sweet" gesture. However, The Bucks continued to taunt WWE with the pose.

Matt & Nick Jackson made things even more personal when they tried to invade RAW along with Cody Rhodes and other Bullet Club members in 2017. However, they never entered the arena. A few years after this incident, the Bucks co-founded AEW, which has grown to become one of the biggest wrestling promotions in the world. However, it appears that The Young Bucks have not forgotten what life was like before AEW.

Matthew and Nicholas recently changed their bios to say that if it weren't for AEW, wrestlers would be making 90% less money.

"It's 2019. We flip our phones & reveal a diff logo. Wrestlers make 90% less money. BTE is on E! Ashton Kutcher loses both arms."

Huge update on The Young Bucks' future plans

The Bucks have not been seen on AEW TV since they lost the tag team titles to Private Party last year. While they have been off American television, they recently competed at Wrestle Dynasty, where they won the IWGP Tag Team Championship. While their AEW return date is still unknown, they are set to make another appearance for NJPW in the future.

NJPW announced on its website that The Bucks will defend their titles against Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi at The New Beginning in Osaka on February 11.

"The IWGP Tag Team Championships are on the line when Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi face The Young Bucks, Nicholas and Matthew Jackson. AEW EVPs the Bucks were victorious in a tumultuous three-way tag team match at Wrestle Dynasty to become the 106th champions, and to win the title for a second time."

It will be interesting to see when the EVPs will return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

