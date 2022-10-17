"It would be his funeral" – Wrestling fans claim that Brock Lesnar would destroy former AEW World Champion if he ever signed with WWE

Wrestling fans have provided their take on a potential dream match between Brock Lesnar and Kenny Omega.

The social media debate was initiated with the idea of Omega potentially jumping ship to WWE in the near future.

This prompted Twitter user @tnfatman to claim that fans might be interested in the idea of a No Holds Barred Match between Omega and Lesnar. In response, fans claimed that The Beast Incarnate would destroy and batter the former AEW World Champion in minutes.

One Twitter user suggested that Lesnar wouldn't be interested in facing Omega, as he prefers to share the ring with top-tier talent.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

RAGE (JBM) @tnfatman @WWEGareth I'd want to see Kenny vs Lesnar no holds barred @WWEGareth I'd want to see Kenny vs Lesnar no holds barred

TheLastRealMan @WrestlingBaba @tnfatman @WWEGareth Brock would not be interested. He faces only top tier talent. @tnfatman @WWEGareth Brock would not be interested. He faces only top tier talent.

Let's Talk Wrestling @TalkingAboutWWE If Kenny Omega ever fought Brock Lesnar, it would be his funeral. If Kenny Omega ever fought Brock Lesnar, it would be his funeral.

Lesnar is a former UFC Heavyweight Champion and has years of Mixed Martial Arts experience. Hence, fans believe that Omega won't last in a shooting fight with the WWE star.

Omega is currently absent from AEW television after The Elite's reported altercation with former WWE star CM Punk following the All Out pay-per-view.

During the All Out media scrum, Punk went on a verbal tirade against AEW EVPs and Hangman Adam Page. This seemingly led to one of the biggest wrestling controversies of 2022, featuring Omega, Punk, The Young Bucks, and Ace Steel.

Brock Lesnar recently made his return to WWE to set his sights on Bobby Lashley

Brock Lesnar made his WWE return on last week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The Beast Incarnate set his sights on Bobby Lashley and assaulted him by hitting three F-5s.

Lashley also dropped the WWE United States Championship to Seth Rollins last week. The All Mighty is now likely to shift focus to Lesnar, and the two will collide in a dream rematch at the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event.

This was Lesnar's first WWE appearance since his Last Man Standing Match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2022. In the show's main event, The Tribal Chief defeated his arch-rival to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Would you ever like to see Kenny Omega and Brock Lesnar cross paths in a dream match? Sound off in the comment section.

