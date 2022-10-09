"Triple H sent a CLEAR message to AEW" - Wrestling fans claim that WWE is "levels above" Tony Khan's promotion following Extreme Rules 2022

Wrestling fans took to Twitter to praise WWE for their Extreme Rules premium live event while taking digs at Tony Khan and AEW.

The Extreme Rules premium live event saw an incredible run of matches and witnessed the dramatic return of Bray Wyatt.

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that WWE outdid themselves once again with their latest premium live event. Fans also suggested that this was the final nail in the coffin for AEW.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

JobberNationTV: THE REALITY CHECK FOR THE IWC @JobberNationTV



No matter how hard they try, WWE is levels above



The storytelling, the in ring quality, the moments.



WWE will always be #1



Game OVER



#ExtremeRules Tonight Triple H sent a CLEAR message to AEW with this PLENo matter how hard they try, WWE is levels aboveThe storytelling, the in ring quality, the moments.WWE will always be #1Game OVER Tonight Triple H sent a CLEAR message to AEW with this PLENo matter how hard they try, WWE is levels above The storytelling, the in ring quality, the moments.WWE will always be #1Game OVER #ExtremeRules

Ohno Yopo @YopoOhno



It was a coded message for the AEW marks, time to realize your subpar show is over and to come home and watch real wrestling. AEW marks follow the white rabbit. @JobberNationTV "There will come a time when you think that everything is finished but that is the beginning! " - Triple H.It was a coded message for the AEW marks, time to realize your subpar show is over and to come home and watch real wrestling. AEW marks follow the white rabbit. @JobberNationTV "There will come a time when you think that everything is finished but that is the beginning! " - Triple H.It was a coded message for the AEW marks, time to realize your subpar show is over and to come home and watch real wrestling. AEW marks follow the white rabbit. https://t.co/8Rog5eMNCn

gordzz❤️💙 @GordsxXx @JobberNationTV Indeed AEW is a good number 2 never the 1 @JobberNationTV Indeed AEW is a good number 2 never the 1

Kerry Klug @KerryKlug

Like they've always been anyway. @JobberNationTV They made AEW look like just another indie company.Like they've always been anyway. @JobberNationTV They made AEW look like just another indie company.Like they've always been anyway. https://t.co/TTIblqhk7b

عربي🇱🇧🇵🇸🇸🇾🇮🇶🇾🇪🇩🇿 @dontcare4follow @JobberNationTV AEW stans gonna jump in and say "why you mentioning AEW", when literally all AEW talent talk about is WWE @JobberNationTV AEW stans gonna jump in and say "why you mentioning AEW", when literally all AEW talent talk about is WWE

daniel leon @dlpsuccecs8 @JobberNationTV AEW should just have to be concentrate in being a solid #2 wrestling promotion. Thats all! They're good! @JobberNationTV AEW should just have to be concentrate in being a solid #2 wrestling promotion. Thats all! They're good!

🐇TrapDemoLord🐰 @WhiteGurlsTrap @JobberNationTV There no competition WWE is on different planet @JobberNationTV There no competition WWE is on different planet

At Extreme Rules, WWE put together a host of incredible matches. The six-man tag team match between the Brawling Brutes and Imperium was regarded as one of the best matches of the night.

Whereas, the ladder match between Bayley and Bianca Belair was also highly praised. The "I Quit" match between Edge and Finn Balor got fans talking on social media as well.

Tony Khan will aim to put together a solid Full Gear pay-per-view

The next AEW pay-per-view currently scheduled for 2022 is Full Gear. This year's show will be the fourth annual Full Gear and will take place on November 19th in New Jersey.

Tony Khan will aim to put together an incredible match card for the show that is likely to feature the likes of current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley unless he loses the title to Hangman Adam Page.

Interestingly enough, AEW could head into Full Gear 2022 with MJF as their world champion. The Salt of the Earth has the chance to cash in his chip and dethrone the AEW World Champion at any given moment.

Fans on social media have speculated that the main event for Full Gear could feature Moxley vs. MJF. The two men previously came face-to-face after the All Out pay-per-view and could go on to cross paths with each other in November.

However, nothing has been confirmed as of yet from Tony Khan or his promotion.

Will AEW be able to put on a solid Full Gear pay-per-view? Give your thoughts in the comment section below.

A legend has pointed out the issue with the White Rabbit storyline here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far