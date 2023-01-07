Wrestling fans enthused about House of Black demanding a 'more sadistic version' of AEW star on Rampage

Fans have been pouring their thoughts onto social media after AEW Rampage's House of Black promo invited a little more sadism from Eddie Kingston.
As of late, House of Black has set its sights on the pairing of Eddie Kingston and Ortiz. It was teased a short while ago that the House of Black could headhunt the latter. However, tonight's AEW Rampage saw the faction divert their interest to the Mad King.
Malakai asked Eddie if he had grown to know. Later during the show, a promo segment between Kingston and Ortiz indicated the latter was suspecting the former, too.
Fans have since reacted to the segment. Mostly, fans are on board with the storyline. While some made it clear they would like Eddie to join the faction, others opined that the feud was just getting started.
The House of Black has grown its ranks since Malakai made his AEW debut. The first to be added was Malakai Black's PWG Tag Title-winning partner Brody King.
Released WWE star Buddy Matthews came shortly after, and Julia Hart defected from the Varsity Blonds, giving into her darker side.
