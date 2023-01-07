Wrestling fans enthused about House of Black demanding a 'more sadistic version' of AEW star on Rampage

Fans have been pouring their thoughts onto social media after AEW Rampage's House of Black promo invited a little more sadism from Eddie Kingston.

As of late, House of Black has set its sights on the pairing of Eddie Kingston and Ortiz. It was teased a short while ago that the House of Black could headhunt the latter. However, tonight's AEW Rampage saw the faction divert their interest to the Mad King.

Malakai asked Eddie if he had grown to know. Later during the show, a promo segment between Kingston and Ortiz indicated the latter was suspecting the former, too.

Fans have since reacted to the segment. Mostly, fans are on board with the storyline. While some made it clear they would like Eddie to join the faction, others opined that the feud was just getting started.

A-E-W (Dub) @AEWDUB A more sadisitic version of Eddie Kingston would be INSANE to see A more sadisitic version of Eddie Kingston would be INSANE to see https://t.co/evyGluKlvH

Juan RC 🇵🇷 @elclass_king Malakai & The House of Black wants the darker version of Eddie to come out . This feud could get really interesting #AEWRampage Malakai & The House of Black wants the darker version of Eddie to come out . This feud could get really interesting #AEWRampage

DeAnna DaSilva @DeAnnaUnDead I wouldn't be mad about it if @MadKing1981 joined House of Black, just saying. I wouldn't be mad about it if @MadKing1981 joined House of Black, just saying. https://t.co/jRaV26hUZU

Alex 🇲🇽🇺🇸 @thekidd203 @AdamGoldberg28 Someone said a while ago that they think Santana will return as a member of the House of Black. I think it's a good swerve. @AdamGoldberg28 Someone said a while ago that they think Santana will return as a member of the House of Black. I think it's a good swerve.

Inkling Mario @InklingMario



#AEWRampage So The House Of Black talked about Eddie Kingston last year & they want to recruit him so I am guessing at Revolution we're getting Eddie Kingston Vs Malakai Black sign me up. So The House Of Black talked about Eddie Kingston last year & they want to recruit him so I am guessing at Revolution we're getting Eddie Kingston Vs Malakai Black sign me up.#AEWRampage

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28



LAX vs House of black would’ve gone hard Man if only Santana was cleared.LAX vs House of black would’ve gone hard #AEWRampage Man if only Santana was cleared. LAX vs House of black would’ve gone hard #AEWRampage

Jack Cassidy  @RealJackCassidy



#AEWRampage Eddie, the House of Black is NOT here to help you Eddie, the House of Black is NOT here to help you 😳#AEWRampage

Kayla @ohheyitskaylaa All for Eddie joining House Of Black! #AEWRampage All for Eddie joining House Of Black! #AEWRampage

The House of Black has grown its ranks since Malakai made his AEW debut. The first to be added was Malakai Black's PWG Tag Title-winning partner Brody King.

Released WWE star Buddy Matthews came shortly after, and Julia Hart defected from the Varsity Blonds, giving into her darker side.

Would you like Eddie Kingston to join the House of Black? Join the discussion in the comments section below.

