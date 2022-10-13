Create

"One of the best in-ring workers and acts in AEW" - Wrestling fans go berserk after top star dethrones PAC to win the All-Atlantic Championship

By Soumik Datta
Modified Oct 13, 2022 08:33 AM IST
PAC was the inaugural AEW All Atlantic Champion
Wrestling fans on social media went berserk after Orange Cassidy dethroned PAC to become the new All-Atlantic Champion on this week's AEW Dynamite.

The show's main event featured the two men in singles action once again. A few weeks ago, the British star successfully defended the All-Atlantic Championship against Cassidy after hitting him with a hammer. He tried his best to replicate the same, but OC hit the Orange Punch to win the match and the title.

In the aftermath of his victory, fans on Twitter went berserk as they congratulated the 38-year-old on winning his first title in AEW.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

so happy that orange cassidy won his first aew title, way overdue#AEWDynamite https://t.co/bUeckBrXZm
Freshly Squeezed is now the Golden Squeezed #AEWDynamite @orangecassidy https://t.co/itrpfrcgAQ
HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE @orangecassidy and #NEW #AEW #ALLAtlantic champion #AEWDynamite !! https://t.co/3Gljf7ez9r
Wow this is so cool! About time Orange Cassidy is a champ! #aew #aewdynamite #andnew https://t.co/oghr9aDSHs
Orange Cassidy is one of the best in ring workers and acts in AEW so it was well deserved! https://t.co/lBeCi8oJKn
CONGRATS ORANGE CASSIDY ON WINNING THE AEW ALL ATLANTIC TITLE!!! https://t.co/wGSlxYM3uN
can’t take away from the fact that PAC v Orange Cassidy was one hellll of a match. they never disappoint.
ORANGE CASSIDY DID IT!!! HE’S FINALLY A CHAMPION!!!! #AEWDynamite https://t.co/xpaWU3nQpL
What the people want.@orangecassidy @trentylocks @SexyChuckieT @DanhausenAD #AEWDynamite https://t.co/yUSTv0Yvpk
THE STREAK IS OVER! ORANGE CASSIDY IS FINALLY CHAMPION!🍊🍊🍊🍊🍊😭😭😭😭😭 #AEWDynamite https://t.co/FHzXcQ2rpZ

PAC won the All-Atlantic Championship at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view by winning a four-way match. A few weeks ago, he became a double champion by capturing the AEW World Trios Title alongside Penta and Fenix of the Death Triangle.

During his reign, he defended the title against the likes of Shota Umino, Kip Sabian, and Trent Beretta. It remains to be seen if Orange Cassidy will also be a fighting champion.

What was your reaction to the title change? Sound off in the comments below.

