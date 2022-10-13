"One of the best in-ring workers and acts in AEW" - Wrestling fans go berserk after top star dethrones PAC to win the All-Atlantic Championship

Wrestling fans on social media went berserk after Orange Cassidy dethroned PAC to become the new All-Atlantic Champion on this week's AEW Dynamite.

The show's main event featured the two men in singles action once again. A few weeks ago, the British star successfully defended the All-Atlantic Championship against Cassidy after hitting him with a hammer. He tried his best to replicate the same, but OC hit the Orange Punch to win the match and the title.

In the aftermath of his victory, fans on Twitter went berserk as they congratulated the 38-year-old on winning his first title in AEW.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

Andres アンドレス @WrestlingGuy435 Orange Cassidy is one of the best in ring workers and acts in AEW so it was well deserved! Orange Cassidy is one of the best in ring workers and acts in AEW so it was well deserved! https://t.co/lBeCi8oJKn

Melissa @melissax1125 can’t take away from the fact that PAC v Orange Cassidy was one hellll of a match. they never disappoint. can’t take away from the fact that PAC v Orange Cassidy was one hellll of a match. they never disappoint.

PAC won the All-Atlantic Championship at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view by winning a four-way match. A few weeks ago, he became a double champion by capturing the AEW World Trios Title alongside Penta and Fenix of the Death Triangle.

During his reign, he defended the title against the likes of Shota Umino, Kip Sabian, and Trent Beretta. It remains to be seen if Orange Cassidy will also be a fighting champion.

What was your reaction to the title change? Sound off in the comments below.

