"I bet the joker will be The Rock" - Wrestling fans go into a frenzy as AEW unveils participants for Casino Ladder Match at All Out pay-per-view

AEW All Out pay-per-view will have a surprise entrant for its Casino Ladder Match.

The Jacksonville-based company has been in a tizzy lately, especially with the storyline involving the AEW World Championship. Jon Moxley's decisive win over CM Punk certainly has everyone rattled, as the top of the totem pole seems to have no opponents left for The Purveyor of Violence.

This week on Dynamite, Moxley laid down an open contract for his title at All Out. Surprisingly, it was picked up by Ace Steel, a close ally of CM Punk.

Furthermore, Tony Khan announced that there would be an eight-man casino ladder match at the upcoming pay-per-view. The seven wrestlers already revealed are Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Penta El Zero M, Rush, Andrade, Rey Fenix, and Dante Martin. The winner of the match will earn a title shot in the future.

The announcement has the pro wrestling community speculating who the surprise entrant is. Twitter has been especially active with rumors of various stars showing up as the 'Joker' at All Out.

A lot of people apparently believe that MJF might be making a return soon.

Various other stars were also speculated to be making a surprise appearance.

Furthermore, some Twitter users also criticized the booking itself.

It remains to be seen who will eventually pick up the win.

AEW All Out will also feature a match between Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson

While Jon Moxley and CM Punk will have a match, another high-profile match will also take place at the pay-per-view.

The rekindled rivalry between Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson has seemingly reached a fever pitch. In a recent promo, the two former WWE stars agreed to face each other at All Out in a singles match.

Furthermore, Daniel Garcia has also been involved in the storyline, as fans are expecting him to turn on the Jericho Appreciation Society soon.

While Chris Jericho will be donning his Lionheart persona, it remains to be seen whether that will be enough to take down the American Dragon.

Who do you think the surprise entrant to the AEW Ladder Match will be? Sound off in the comments below!

