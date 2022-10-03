"It's like he forgets who's on the roster at times" - Wrestling fans lash out at Tony Khan for poor handling of top AEW star

The Twitter world has criticized AEW President Tony Khan for underutilizing TNT Champion, Wardlow.
After winning the aforementioned title against Scorpio Sky in the July 6th edition of AEW Dynamite, Wardlow defended it only four times against Orange Cassidy, Jay Lethal, Ryan Nemeth and Tony Nese.
Also, during his TNT Championship reign, Mr. Mayhem had rivalries against the groups of Nese and 'Smart' Mark Sterling, and Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh. However, fans saw those angles as rather lackluster as they felt Khan should've used Wardlow to feud with top talent, especially for his TNT Championship.
The Twitterverse chimed in on the topic above by expressing their unhappiness with Khan concerning Wardlow's current booking.
One fan felt that Mr. Mayhem's title run was forgettable because it hasn't been highlighted heavily in the company's programming.
Another fan claimed that The War Dog being compared to WWE legend Batista was a reach. He added that Vince McMahon utilized Batista's momentum, something the AEW President has failed to do so far.
Meanwhile, this user only made jokes, saying that Wardlow's TNT Championship matches were at the same rate as Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defenses.
Another fan admitted unawareness about Mr. Mayhem's current run and ultimately disclosed that it was an embarrassment.
However, some netizens had other ideas on why Khan hasn't utilized Wardlow to its fullest potential yet.
Judging by the tweets, fans clearly want to see something more from Wardlow's TNT Championship run. However, it remains to be seen if AEW will find a way to make it happen.
AEW star Wardlow has found a new fighting companion
Samoa Joe retained his ROH TV Title against Josh Woods on the September 16th episode of Rampage but was attacked by the latter, Tony Nese, and Mark Sterling. Moments later, TNT Champion Wardlow came to the rescue of The Samoan Submission Machine, seemingly kickstarting a partnership.
A week later, on September 23rd, WarJoe successfully decimated Nese and Woods at Rampage: Grand Slam. Mr. Mayhem then put the icing on the cake when he sent Sterling to the "Powerbomb Symphony," with Joe's help.
The team of the TNT Champion and ROH World TV Champion is definitely formidable and menacing, but it will be interesting to see where this tandem goes.
What are your thoughts on AEW President's current booking of TNT Champion Wardlow? What do you think of the WarJoe partnership? Sound off in the comments section below.
We asked Saraya's parents if we should step into a wrestling ring again here