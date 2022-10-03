Create

"It's like he forgets who's on the roster at times" - Wrestling fans lash out at Tony Khan for poor handling of top AEW star

Fans blasted AEW President Tony Khan for not capitalizing on current champion.
Adrian Carl Nicodemus
Adrian Carl Nicodemus
ANALYST
Modified Oct 03, 2022 09:51 AM IST

The Twitter world has criticized AEW President Tony Khan for underutilizing TNT Champion, Wardlow.

After winning the aforementioned title against Scorpio Sky in the July 6th edition of AEW Dynamite, Wardlow defended it only four times against Orange Cassidy, Jay Lethal, Ryan Nemeth and Tony Nese.

Also, during his TNT Championship reign, Mr. Mayhem had rivalries against the groups of Nese and 'Smart' Mark Sterling, and Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh. However, fans saw those angles as rather lackluster as they felt Khan should've used Wardlow to feud with top talent, especially for his TNT Championship.

Tony Con has completely killed any momentum he had twitter.com/Unpaid__Critic…

The Twitterverse chimed in on the topic above by expressing their unhappiness with Khan concerning Wardlow's current booking.

@JobberNationTV Can't say i disagree. I dunno wtf TK is doing. You gotta keep your foot on the gas. Dude needs to hire help. It's like he forgets who's on the roster at times
@JobberNationTV He doesn’t know how to book champions. Almost feels like a demotion rather than a promotion.
@JobberNationTV The moment where he wouldn’t be competing for the world title after destroying MJF was pretty much a death sentence
@JobberNationTV I kinda thought he was dead in the water when cassidy took him to the limit. What's that say about MJF that he got squashed by Wardlow, but that joke of a wrestler got 20 minutes. They actually built Wardlow up well but his title reign has been trash.
@JobberNationTV That continuous Spot in which he would obliterate dozens of security guys, was completely overdone.

One fan felt that Mr. Mayhem's title run was forgettable because it hasn't been highlighted heavily in the company's programming.

@JobberNationTV I almost forgotten he was TNT Champion! Yikes 😬. They desperately needs a real writing staff but will never happen

Another fan claimed that The War Dog being compared to WWE legend Batista was a reach. He added that Vince McMahon utilized Batista's momentum, something the AEW President has failed to do so far.

@JobberNationTV It’s a joke people said he was the next Batista, some going as far as saying he was better than Batista. Vince capitalized on Batistas momentum. Something Tony fails to do time and time again.

Meanwhile, this user only made jokes, saying that Wardlow's TNT Championship matches were at the same rate as Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defenses.

@JobberNationTV That's only half as many matches as Roman in this entire year lol

Another fan admitted unawareness about Mr. Mayhem's current run and ultimately disclosed that it was an embarrassment.

@JobberNationTV I hadn’t looked at it that closely but it sounds right…what an embarrassment

However, some netizens had other ideas on why Khan hasn't utilized Wardlow to its fullest potential yet.

@JobberNationTV Roster is too big.
@JobberNationTV Tony has been dealing with cm punk elite drama

Judging by the tweets, fans clearly want to see something more from Wardlow's TNT Championship run. However, it remains to be seen if AEW will find a way to make it happen.

AEW star Wardlow has found a new fighting companion

Samoa Joe retained his ROH TV Title against Josh Woods on the September 16th episode of Rampage but was attacked by the latter, Tony Nese, and Mark Sterling. Moments later, TNT Champion Wardlow came to the rescue of The Samoan Submission Machine, seemingly kickstarting a partnership.

A week later, on September 23rd, WarJoe successfully decimated Nese and Woods at Rampage: Grand Slam. Mr. Mayhem then put the icing on the cake when he sent Sterling to the "Powerbomb Symphony," with Joe's help.

TNT Champion @RealWardlow interrupts the chaos and it seems an alliance has been established between Wardlow and #ROH World TV Champion @SamoaJoe, here on #AEWRampage on @tntdrama! They will team up to face @TonyNese & @woodsisthegoods next week at #AEWRampage: #GrandSlam! https://t.co/xJKCdffvGy

The team of the TNT Champion and ROH World TV Champion is definitely formidable and menacing, but it will be interesting to see where this tandem goes.

What are your thoughts on AEW President's current booking of TNT Champion Wardlow? What do you think of the WarJoe partnership? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

Comments

