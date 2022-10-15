"Imagine what he would be doing under Triple H" - Wrestling fans left divided amid claims of former WWE US Champion being "wasted" in AEW 

Wrestling fans have once again been left divided amid claims of Samoa Joe being "wasted" in AEW, and have suggested he would be used better under Triple H.

Twitter user @JobberNationTV sparked a massive debate among fans by claiming that the former WWE United States Champion would be utilized better at his former promotion.

While some fans agreed with the statement, many other Twitter users disagreed. Some even criticized AEW President Tony Khan, while finding similarities between Joe and Bryan Danielson's run.

Check out the reactions from the wrestling world below:

Booker of the Year tho. @JobberNationTV The game changer couldn't even hold on for much longer until he got lost in the shuffle and relegated to the tag team division.Booker of the Year tho. @JobberNationTV The game changer couldn't even hold on for much longer until he got lost in the shuffle and relegated to the tag team division. Booker of the Year tho. https://t.co/zJMQi9ADRB

Mike @Mikedubb1989 @JobberNationTV Joe is washed. Dude looks like he struggled walking last week in the ring. @JobberNationTV Joe is washed. Dude looks like he struggled walking last week in the ring.

Some fans reacted to the same by claiming that Triple H has "ruined" Drew McIntyre's momentum.

𝙆𝙖𝙞𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙝 @Kailash_421 @JobberNationTV The same Triple H who ruined Drew McIntyre momentum lol @JobberNationTV The same Triple H who ruined Drew McIntyre momentum lol

Josh @Iamj39 @JobberNationTV No they haven't you've said this before. Samoa Joe is doing other stuff outside of wrestling that HHH and the wwe would not allow him to do. Smh your so negative @JobberNationTV No they haven't you've said this before. Samoa Joe is doing other stuff outside of wrestling that HHH and the wwe would not allow him to do. Smh your so negative

Josh @Iamj39 @JobberNationTV Under HHH Samoa Joe would be in catering. Or worse losing to people he shouldn't be. @JobberNationTV Under HHH Samoa Joe would be in catering. Or worse losing to people he shouldn't be.

Greg Hemminger @HemmingerGreg @JobberNationTV It burns me. My biggest grip with WWE was the under mis usage of Joe, Bray and Sammi. Poor Joe is the only one who doesnt get a make good. I sure hope he's not signed long term @JobberNationTV It burns me. My biggest grip with WWE was the under mis usage of Joe, Bray and Sammi. Poor Joe is the only one who doesnt get a make good. I sure hope he's not signed long term

Joe recently returned to AEW television at the All Out pay-per-view, as he helped Wardlow and FTR after their match against Jay Lethal and the Motor City Machine Guns.

Since then, the Ring of Honor Television Champion has been teaming up with Wardlow. The duo, known as WarJoe, has been unstoppable lately and also took the fight to The Embassy and The Kingdom on the latest episode of Rampage.

Triple H has brought back numerous stars to WWE since taking over creative

Since taking over WWE's creative team, Triple H has brought back several big names to the company, including Bray Wyatt. The former Universal Champion was the latest star to return at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event.

Apart from him, stars including Braun Strowman, Candice LeRae, Johnny Gargano, Hit Row, and other prominent names have all returned to WWE under The Game.

In recent weeks, rumors on social media have suggested that AEW stars Andrade El Idolo and Malakai Black could be among the names who are seemingly unhappy with their position in AEW.

Hence, fans have suggested that the two former WWE stars return to the Stamford-based Promotion under The Game. However, nothing has been confirmed regarding the same.

What do you make of Samoa Joe's run in AEW so far? Sound off in the comment section

