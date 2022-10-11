Create

"HHH can’t afford him" - Wrestling fans speculate the possibility of Kenny Omega signing with WWE after the return of Bullet Club members

By Soumik Datta
Modified Oct 11, 2022 11:49 PM IST
Triple H recently brought back Kenny Omega
Triple H recently brought back Kenny Omega's former stablemates in WWE

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Bullet Club members Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows made a return to WWE.

This made wrestling fans speculate on the possibility of Kenny Omega jumping ship to WWE from AEW.

Fans provided a variety of opinions on the same subject. Some believe that Triple H won't be able to afford the former AEW World Champion, meanwhile, some think that this would be the right time for Omega to sign with WWE.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

kenny omega to wwe confirmed
@SeanRossSapp 2023, Kenny Omega and Young Bucks signing with WWE imagine the chaos that will happens on IWC lol
@KiingJohnDoe It will never happen cause of one reason. WWE 100% can not afford Kenny Omega. I’ll say that with all my chest lol. HHH can’t afford him 😂
@TheRicoSuave_ mkaaay never say never
@WrestlingHumble If Kenny Omega doesn't sign with WWE now he'd regret big time... They got the whole OG Bullet club right up there
I swear we just need Kenny Omega and The young bucks and we have all I want in WWE LETS GO LUKE GALLOWS AND KARL ANDERSON #WWERAW https://t.co/SIGPFl45DP
Anderson and gallows going back to WWE.Tells me all I need to know about the long term situation with Kenny Omega and the young bucks in AEW.🤔 https://t.co/fS7X3fyj6R
Finn Balor/AJ Styles/Kenny Omega/Cody Rhodes/Hangman Page/The Young Bucks/Anderson and GallowsWWE’s Bullet Club could be amazing if Triple H goes fully commited into the story of telling a multi-year angle #WWERaw
If the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega got good and mad and left AEW, WWE could potentially have:Finn BálorAJ StylesYoung BucksLuke GallowsKarl AndersonKenny OmegaCody Rhodes https://t.co/zOtT8cO4Sn

Omega is currently absent from AEW after his controversy with CM Punk. Alongside the former AEW World Champion, The Young Bucks have also not appeared on AEW TV.

The trio are former members of the BC and left New Japan Pro Wrestling to start their promotion in 2019.

In 2021, The Elite reunited with Anderson and Gallows in WWE. The group was often regarded as the Super Elite and added Adam Cole to the mix. Cole is a former Bullet Club member as well.

Kenny Omega's history with Bullet Club members Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows

Kenny Omega is no stranger to Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows. The trio have worked alongside each other for years.

Anderson introduced the Best Bout Machine in the Bullet Club a few years ago. They eventually reunited in AEW and also worked under IMPACT Wrestling, courtesy of Tony Khan's working relationship with IMPACT.

At the time, Omega held the IMPACT World Championship with The Good Brothers also holding the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships. In recent years, Anderson and Gallows have competed under IMPACT, New Japan Pro Wrestling, AEW, and now WWE.

The two men returned to NJPW earlier this year and Anderson is currently the NEVER Openweight Champion in the promotion.

Interestingly enough, it now remains to be seen what plans AEW has in store for Omega and The Young Bucks going forward.

Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.

Quick Links

Edited by UJALA
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...