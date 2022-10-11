"HHH can’t afford him" - Wrestling fans speculate the possibility of Kenny Omega signing with WWE after the return of Bullet Club members

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Bullet Club members Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows made a return to WWE.
This made wrestling fans speculate on the possibility of Kenny Omega jumping ship to WWE from AEW.
Fans provided a variety of opinions on the same subject. Some believe that Triple H won't be able to afford the former AEW World Champion, meanwhile, some think that this would be the right time for Omega to sign with WWE.
Omega is currently absent from AEW after his controversy with CM Punk. Alongside the former AEW World Champion, The Young Bucks have also not appeared on AEW TV.
The trio are former members of the BC and left New Japan Pro Wrestling to start their promotion in 2019.
In 2021, The Elite reunited with Anderson and Gallows in WWE. The group was often regarded as the Super Elite and added Adam Cole to the mix. Cole is a former Bullet Club member as well.
Kenny Omega's history with Bullet Club members Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows
Kenny Omega is no stranger to Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows. The trio have worked alongside each other for years.
Anderson introduced the Best Bout Machine in the Bullet Club a few years ago. They eventually reunited in AEW and also worked under IMPACT Wrestling, courtesy of Tony Khan's working relationship with IMPACT.
At the time, Omega held the IMPACT World Championship with The Good Brothers also holding the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships. In recent years, Anderson and Gallows have competed under IMPACT, New Japan Pro Wrestling, AEW, and now WWE.
The two men returned to NJPW earlier this year and Anderson is currently the NEVER Openweight Champion in the promotion.
Interestingly enough, it now remains to be seen what plans AEW has in store for Omega and The Young Bucks going forward.
