Wrestling icon bids farewell; declares last AEW appearance

A wrestling icon has bid his farewell and in the process has also declared his last AEW appearance. This will no doubt have made the fans very emotional.

Over the years, All Elite Wrestling has seen a lot of wrestling icons either work or show up there from time to time and it generally has been a good time. However, the one name that has made the most impact is none other than WWE Hall of Famer, Sting.

The Icon joined AEW in 2020 and retired from professional wrestling in 2024 when he and Darby Allin defeated The Young Bucks at Revolution. Since then, he has been making sporadic appearances here and there.

Now, Sting has taken to x(fka Twitter) to give a definitive date on his total retirement from AEW and wrote:

“I have enjoyed meeting fans at events around the world. As much as I have loved interacting with you all in the traditional Stinger war paint, I’ve decided that 2025 will be my last year appearing in full gear. I guess it’s 2025 or never. Wow. Tough to speak that out.”

AEW star Darby Allin talks about Sting’s future

Sting and Darby Allin have a great relationship. It is so special that the former WCW star wanted to retire with Darby by his side last year.

Allin spoke to Fightful when he was asked about his former tag team partner and he gave a rather interesting answer. He said:

“You know what they say, the thing about Sting is nothing is for sure. So who knows? Who knows? Who knows? Just from a selfish standpoint, I'd like to have him around more just because I like spending time with him. I know he's loving life right now and he's in his own little world.”

Going by his words and given Sting’s latest tweet, it will be interesting to see what will transpire in AEW over the next few months.

