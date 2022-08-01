"There was no reason to waste a phone call" - Wrestling legend agrees with AEW star's comments about Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is arguably one of the biggest superstars in wrestling, with an impressive track record to back it up. However, a top AEW star recently criticized how WWE handled Lesnar's alleged walkout compared to Sasha Banks' situation. Now, a wrestling veteran has agreed to the criticism.

In protest of Vince McMahon's recent retirement, Brock Lesnar reportedly threatened to walk out of the promotion. However, executives eventually convinced him to return, contrasting with Naomi and Banks' walkout, where the stars' behavior was slammed on live television.

During the most recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the wrestling veteran shockingly agreed with CM Punk, who questioned why WWE treated Brock Lesnar differently compared to him, Naomi, and Banks.

"I like what he said. I will not take exception with but break down one thing - we don’t know what the conversation was or the actual statement was before Brock left," Cornette said. "But I have a feeling they knew they could get Brock to come back to the building. Much like with Naomi and Sasha, with Punk there was no reason to waste a phone call. It was not going to be an easily reversed situation." (00:56 onward).

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps A DECADE ago today. CM Punk and The Pipebomb. A DECADE ago today. CM Punk and The Pipebomb. https://t.co/5SytYfS03N

Cornette also noted that while CM Punk has a point, he believes that WWE treats wrestlers differently depending on their star power.

"The point is well taken, though. It depends on who you are and whether or not they think you will come back. So that’s why I think that with Punk, 10 years ago there was no AEW, and they had a little bit more of a snooty attitude." (02:50)

While there has been no official statement surrounding Sasha Banks or Naomi's WWE status, Brock Lesnar is seemingly on good terms with the promotion, especially after his recent SummerSlam match.

Brock Lesnar still has an invitation to go over to AEW

While Lesnar has a large following in the wrestling industry, the star has made a name for himself outside of wrestling as well with a successful UFC career. Ideally, he's one of the biggest names for upcoming stars to prove themselves against.

During an interview with NBC Sports Boston, reigning TNT Champion Wardlow invited The Beast Incarnate to test himself against the former.

“I invite Brock Lesnar over to AEW anytime he wants. You know, I like to be challenged, I love to challenge myself. I love to see what I can accomplish, what I can overcome.” (H/T: POST Wrestling)

Signor Sinatra @KhandakarSaad

#AEWDynamite Wardlow really is a hybrid of Brock Lesnar and Batista, he’s a freakin’ monster and a star in the making. Wardlow really is a hybrid of Brock Lesnar and Batista, he’s a freakin’ monster and a star in the making. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/leJEBXCMDx

It remains to be seen whether or not Brock Lesnar decides to leave WWE in the future, as he is a big enough name to wrestle virtually anywhere.

Do you want to see The Wardog lock horns with The Beast Incarnate? Sound off in the comments section below.

