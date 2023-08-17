Wrestling legend claims AEW All In will be the biggest event he's ever participated in; he was at WrestleMania 6!

AEW All In continues to hype up the wrestling fans, and people who are attending the show would surely be excited, as is a legendary announcer who had attended WrestleMania 6.

AEW All In, which is set to take place at the Wembley Stadium in London, is expected to be a huge show with a packed crowd, as more than 80k tickets have already been reportedly sold. Furthermore, the excitement for the event is at an all-time high, as it is just a few weeks away from now.

However, the people who are set to attend the show will be a part of history in the making as they will be a part of a record-setting crowd. Meanwhile, legendary AEW announcer Tony Schiavone expressed his excitement to be a part of the upcoming Wembley show as well.

Speaking on the recent episode of the What Happened When podcast, Shiavone shared his experience of being part of WrestleMania 6 back in 1990, which also had a huge crowd of over 65k.

"This will be the biggest event I've ever been a part of. Of course, I was part of WrestleMania VI at the SkyDome [in Toronto] with a big crowd [of 67,678] and I've seen big crowds before — but nothing on this scope. I think it says a lot about Great Britain and England really wanting to see AEW." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Tony Schiavone admits there is a lot of pressure on AEW All In

With a massive show ahead, AEW higher-ups must be feeling the pressure of living up to the hype, as all eyes would be on their product and booking decisions. Well, that is what Tony Schiavone thinks as well, but he is also hopeful that All In would deliver, considering the expectations and the matches set up.

“I think there’s a lot of pressure on the company, to be honest with you, to deliver. Not because of anything but 80,000 fans, you’ve really got to step up and deliver. I think we will, I think we’ve got some great matches and matches that are yet to be announced. [H/T TJRWRESTLING]

Henceforth, it remains to be seen how the Wembley show fares in front of a huge crowd and millions watching at home. It will also be interesting to see what the company has in store for potentially their biggest wrestling show yet.