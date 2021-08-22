Wrestling legend comments on whether WWE CEO Vince McMahon will "lose sleep" over CM Punk signing with AEW

Legendary manager Jim Cornette believes Vince McMahon wouldn't have worried much after witnessing CM Punk's debut in AEW.

Speaking on his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling legend stated that AEW has momentum on their side, given how they've signed multiple superstars that were let go by WWE. Jim Cornette further added that CM Punk's return to professional wrestling wouldn't have put the WWE CEO in a bundle of nerves:

"The momentum is definitely on their side (AEW). And they're going to get bigger because they're snatching up the people that he (Vince McMahon) has let go and allowed to be free agents or were lingering around out there that didn't want to go back to, you know, the universe to begin with. So, I think after he would see last night (CM Punk's return), he'd probably said ah sh*t, you know, something else to worry about. I don't think he's gonna lose a ton of sleep over it, but he likes to lose sleep anyway," Jim Cornette said.

It's unknown if CM Punk's jaw-dropping return to professional wrestling has upset Vince McMahon, but it eventually got the entire wrestling community talking. CM Punk became the #1 trend on Twitter in the United States.

It was a very emotional night for die-hard wrestling fans as they got to see CM Punk back inside the squared circle again.

Given how he walked out of WWE in 2014, very few thought he would ever step back into a profession that made him mentally and physically sick in the first place.

Nevertheless, The Straight Edge Superstar is finally back, and he claims to have all the time in the world to pursue his passion. AEW seems to have provided an opportunity for him to rewrite the final chapter of his long and illustrious wrestling career.

CM Punk has already made a bucket list of dream opponents he wants to work in future

CM Punk is laser-focused on reaching the pinnacle in AEW!

During the second episode of Rampage, CM Punk chose Darby Allin as his first opponent in AEW. Both men will now lock horns at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view on September 5th.

However, we also found out his dream list of opponents when he appeared alongside Tony Khan for a post-show media scrum.

The former WWE superstar named AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, Jungle Boy, and The Young Bucks as his list of opponents he wants to work with down the road.

Do you think CM Punk's debut in AEW would initiate a wrestling war with WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

