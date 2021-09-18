"Vince wants most things written out" – Wrestling legend reveals why AEW promos are better than WWE

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mandell recently spoke about how AEW is better than WWE when it comes to delivering promos. Mandell explained that the AEW superstars look much more relaxed while doing promos which work great for them.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell discussed the Baker-Soho Promo and pointed out how AEW are making promos look great.

The former WCW superstar said that he never trusted the writers who wrote the promos for him at WWE. Mantell also stated that Vince McMahon would love his show more if he didn't know everything that was going to happen

"The guys in AEW are more relaxed. They don't look like they have a bunch of pressure on them, because in WWE they would write all the stuff out. But here I can tell, because the interview is in the character of the talent, and I think the character of the talent they know more what to do with it than somebody who writes it out. So Vince McMahon wants most things written out and I can see that because he can have it right in front of him. He doesn't want you to be word to word. But you gotta get close to what the writer wants you to say, and I never had any faith in writers. I think Vince would probably enjoy his own show more if he didn't know everything that was going to happen." said Dutch Mantell

Does AEW let wrestlers cut promos without scripts?

Back in 2019, when AEW was about to launch on TNT, AEW Superstar Cody Rhodes gave an insight into how the promos at AEW will be. He said that AEW promos will be a collaboration rather than micromanagement or scripted versions.

AEW has opted for a unique path during their short tenure as a wrestling promotion. Fans have started to acknowledge the brand on finding great joy in watching Tony Khan's promotion. Hence, the way AEW is going is working for them, atleast for now.

