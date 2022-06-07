Wrestling legend compares MJF's contract situation to former 2-time WWE Champion

MJF's recent theatrics have left a lot of fans questioning whether he is right in his actions. WWE legend Booker T has now shared his take on the issue.

The entire controversy started with the Salt of the Earth no-showing a fan fest ahead of the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. From that point on, his beef with AEW snowballed into a fiery pipebomb promo directed at Tony Khan himself.

There have been multiple reports of Maxwell being unhappy with his contract with AEW. While it is still unclear whether the situation is a work or genuine, there seems to be little doubt that his income is a major reason for his discontent.

Speaking on the Hall Of Fame podcast, WWE legend Booker T revealed his thoughts on the subject. He claimed that MJF's contract situation was similar to stars like AJ Styles and Samoa Joe at one point.

“For me, it’s believable, because when I went to TNA, a lot of those guys went there and made a boatload of money off of TNA. Then you had those originals there like Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, and those guys would get the crumbs and those were the guys who were the backbone of that company."

Furthermore, he also took the AEW wrestler's side in the controversial storyline.

"To hear the company praise you as one of the four pillars, and then you’re not getting treated like one of the four pillars, it can make you feel a certain way from a realistic perspective. So I can buy this. No pun intended, but I’m all in.” (H/T: WrestlingHeadlines)

MJF has expressed a wish to join WWE multiple times in the past

Back in December 2021, the Salt of the Earth had already made several allusions to him possibly joining WWE after his contract expires.

During his iconic feud with CM Punk, MJF pulled out all the stops during his promos in order to push the former's buttons. Punk's depiction of Maxwell as a "less famous Miz" hardly seemed to faze the Salt of the Earth, who went on to threaten to leave the company in 2024.

While it is still up for debate whether Maxwell intends to jump ship to WWE or not, fans are definitely in for an exciting storyline in AEW in the coming weeks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far