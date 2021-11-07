"WWE just looks like a bunch of entrances" – Dutch Mantell comments on one major difference between AEW and WWE right now [Exclusive]

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell commented on one major difference between AEW and WWE during the latest edition of Sportskeeda's SmackTalk.

Dutch Mantell felt that while WWE's presentation is better, the wrestling in AEW is a lot better. The veteran added that WWE sometimes felt "like a bunch of entrances" because matches can be too short. Mantell also praised AEW for focusing on giving fans fresh match-ups regularly and showcasing their roster a lot better than the WWE:

"If you look at wrestling now, WWE... and I'm going to compare them to AEW... I saw a WWE show tonight and then I watched AEW, there's so much difference between those two shows. AEW, they don't go for all the gimmicks WWE does, but the wrestling is so much better. I mean, you can watch these guys and admire what they do. WWE just looks like a bunch of entrances."

"AEW, they actually showcase a lot more talent than WWE does. They don't have the same kind of pairing every week on the show."

Watch the full episode here:

Could AEW sign any of the recently released WWE superstars?

Earlier this week, WWE released 18 more members of their roster. Some of the names include former NXT champions Karrion Kross and Keith Lee, Scarlett, former RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax, and Hit Row's B-Fab, who recently signed a new contract after being called up to SmackDown.

Two other recent signees, Harry Smith and Eva Marie, were also among those released. Others released include Oney Lorcan, Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik, Mia Yim, and Ember Moon.

Mick Foley @RealMickFoley



Unfortunately, it seems So @WWE KarrionKross & @Lady_Scarlett13 get to be a duo again - and whoever picks them up has one of the hottest acts in the biz.Unfortunately, it seems @WWE is sometimes intent on trying to reinvent the wheel. So @WWEKarrionKross & @Lady_Scarlett13 get to be a duo again - and whoever picks them up has one of the hottest acts in the biz.Unfortunately, it seems @WWE is sometimes intent on trying to reinvent the wheel. https://t.co/NPOE6AL9xW

AEW could be interested in bringing in some of the released talents when their non-compete expires, with Keith Lee and Karrion Kross possibly being the two names AEW could be most interested in.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from this article please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling

Could Charlotte Flair head to AEW next? A former WWE writer has a hot take.

Edited by Abhinav Singh