"They are being sabotaged" - Jim Cornette says two top AEW stars are being undermined

Jim Cornette recently stated that he didn't like the FTR vs. Lucha Brothers tag team match at AEW Full Gear. He even argued that FTR, one of the top tag teams in AEW, is being sabotaged by the promotion itself.

At AEW Full Gear, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood challenged the Lucha Brothers for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Many fans have criticized the conclusion of the match, when FTR put on lucha masks in a failed attempt to confuse the champions. The champions won the bout by pinning the wrong man, as the referee couldn't tell the members of FTR apart.

in a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, Cornette made it clear that he was not happy with the way FTR has recently been booked by AEW. The wrestling veteran stated that the renowned tag team is being sabotaged. Cornette also lashed out at the company for booking a ludicrous finish for the AEW World Tag Team Championship match at Full Gear.

"...The finish of that match...I actually wrote down as “is this sabotaged?” They are being sabotaged," said Cornette. "There is no way, whether you like the Lucha Brothers or not, if you like the Lucha Brothers you will like this match. If you don't...which I have seen FTR against as much as any luchadores that I wanna see. It's a complete opposite style from theirs."

"It's not doing them any good at all," Cornette continued. "But the finish of that match was ludicrous and whoever called for it or was there a walk through where somebody could see how rotten this was gonna turn out in advance and made them do it anyway… I don't have an answer for that."

PENTA EL ZERO M @PENTAELZEROM thank you all for your support, we will continue to defend this belt with blood, sweat and tears !! thank you all for your support, we will continue to defend this belt with blood, sweat and tears !! https://t.co/hbrq4ncdkz

Others have been critical of the way FTR's style clashes with the Lucha Brothers, but many fans have praised their previous matches. This bout at AEW Full Gear was no exception to this pattern, as it generated a mixed response.

Jim Cornette wants to see FTR take on reDRagon in AEW

Jim Cornette has been a passionate FTR fan for some time now, as the wrestling veteran considers Wheeler and Harwood to be two of the best technical workers in the wrestling industry. Cornette recently revealed that he would like to see FTR take on reDragon in AEW and called it a dream match for him.

reDragon is a renowned tag team that consists of AEW star Bobby Fish and WWE Superstar Kyle O' Reilly. Recent rumors have suggested that O'Reilly could sign with AEW when his WWE contract expires at the end of the year. If he does, a potential reunion with Fish would surely delight the fans, as the duo could face AEW's best teams, including FTR.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers Kyle O’Reilly’s WWE NXT contract expires in December! 👀



Seeing the Undisputed Era in AEW would be absolutely wild! Kyle O’Reilly’s WWE NXT contract expires in December! 👀Seeing the Undisputed Era in AEW would be absolutely wild! https://t.co/SLsnPriUhT

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What do you think about Jim Cornette's comments? Sound off below.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Did you enjoy FTR vs. The Lucha Brothers at AEW Full Gear? Yes No 1 votes so far