"Only thing that I had a problem with" - Wrestling legend points out fault in the MJF vs CM Punk segment on AEW Dynamite

CM Punk challenged MJF to a rematch, which the Salt of the Earth vehemently denied. Instead, he asked the former WWE Champion to pick a partner of his choosing to face FTR later in the evening. This was the opening segment of the show and set up an eventual match between CM Punk/Jon Moxley & FTR .

Speaking on his podcast the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling legend pointed out what he felt was the only problem with the segment.

"Punk picked this up when he started talking because it wasn't really headed anywhere. They put the production over the content. We were 10 minutes into the show and all we'd seen is the glorious entrances and the heels being cocky and it just it did you, did you feel like it wasn't really kicking in until Punk came in and started picking up the pace a bit? The best thing about this was that the opening segment sets up a match later on. I would have loved to have this 15 minute segment done in eight or nine. I think it's the only thing that I had a problem with, but anyway. So, they've set up what I thought was the main event. Then I realized, oh wait, they got the Texas death match." said Cornette.

MJF handed CM Punk his first loss in AEW

CM Punk was on a run of 11 straight wins in AEW as he faced MJF for the first time in singles action. The match took place at the United Center in Chicago. However, the former MLW star defeated the hometown hero to pick up the biggest win of his career.

MJF choked out his opponent with tape and picked up an early win, but the referee overruled it as the Dynamite Diamond Ring winner used a foreign object. After Wardlow tossed the ring at his boss, MJF struck the Voice of the Voiceless in the head with the ring and became the first person in AEW to defeat him.

